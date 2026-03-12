A.M.A Selections Unveils Expanded 2026 Collection Of Luxury Holiday Villas Across Spain

MENAFN - GetNews) From the Balearic Islands to the Costa del Sol, the luxury villa rental platform introduces its most comprehensive Spanish portfolio to date







London - 12 March, 2026 - A.M.A Selections, the luxury vacation rental company redefining private villa holidays across Europe and the Caribbean, has announced a significant expansion of its Spanish portfolio for summer 2026. The curated collection now spans five of the most sought-after destinations in the country, giving discerning travellers unprecedented access to handpicked holiday villas in Ibiza, Mallorca, Costa del Sol, Marbella, and Palma de Mallorca.

Spain has long been one of Europe's most desirable holiday destinations, offering an irresistible combination of year-round sunshine, rich cultural heritage, and world-class gastronomy. Recognising the growing demand for private, fully serviced accommodation over traditional resort hotels, A.M.A Selections has invested heavily in sourcing exceptional holiday villas in Spain that combine authentic architectural character with contemporary luxury across the Balearic Islands and the southern mainland coast.

Holiday Villas Ibiza – Where Bohemian Spirit Meets Barefoot Luxury

The A.M.A Selections collection of holiday villas in Ibiza captures the free-spirited essence of the White Island across a carefully curated portfolio of private estates. Properties range from contemporary clifftop retreats with panoramic views of the Mediterranean to restored traditional fincas surrounded by olive groves and fragrant pine forests. Although famous for its vibrant nightlife and legendary DJ culture, Ibiza offers far more than the club scene – hidden coves with crystal-clear turquoise waters, a thriving farm-to-table dining scene, and charming hilltop villages such as San Juan and Santa Eularia that feel a world away from the headlines. Each villa is professionally managed and comes with access to A.M.A Selections' dedicated concierge team, who can arrange everything from private yacht charters and sunset catamaran cruises to Michelin-starred private chef experiences and guided island excursions.

Holiday Villas Mallorca – The Mediterranean's Best-Kept Secret

For travellers seeking a more refined and varied island experience, A.M.A Selections offers an outstanding range of holiday villas in Mallorca. The portfolio includes grand coastal estates near the sheltered coves of Santanyí, traditional stone fincas nestled among the citrus groves and olive terraces of the Tramuntana mountains, and elegant townhouses in the cultural heart of the island. Mallorca is considerably larger and more cosmopolitan than its sister island Ibiza, offering a remarkable diversity of landscapes – from dramatic limestone cliffs plunging into the sea to rolling countryside dotted with ancient monasteries and Moorish ruins. The island boasts a world-class restaurant scene, with an ever-growing roster of Michelin-starred establishments, alongside traditional Spanish seafood restaurants and charming village markets. A.M.A Selections' local knowledge ensures guests can discover the authentic Mallorca beyond the beach resorts, with personalised restaurant bookings, vineyard tours, and bespoke excursions arranged through the in-house concierge service.

Holiday Villas Costa del Sol – The Sunshine Coast at Its Finest

Stretching along the southern coast of Andalucía, the Costa del Sol has established itself as one of Europe's premier luxury destinations. A.M.A Selections' collection of holiday villas in Costa del Sol spans the length of this celebrated coastline, from the glamorous marina of Puerto Banús to the charming whitewashed villages of the interior. With over 300 days of sunshine per year, the region offers an exceptional combination of golden sandy beaches, world-class golf courses, and a thriving food scene that draws on the rich culinary traditions of Andalucía. Properties in the collection range from contemporary hillside estates with sweeping sea views to traditional Andalusian cortijos surrounded by mature gardens and private orchards.

Holiday Villas Marbella – The Jewel of the Costa del Sol

At the heart of the Costa del Sol lies Marbella, a destination synonymous with Mediterranean glamour and understated Spanish elegance. A.M.A Selections' dedicated portfolio of holiday villas in Marbella features properties within some of the most prestigious private estates in southern Spain, including the exclusive gated community of La Zagaleta, the rolling hills of Benahavís, and the coveted Golden Mile between Marbella town and Puerto Banús. Marbella's appeal extends well beyond its famous beach clubs and designer boutiques – the enchanting Old Town, with its narrow cobbled streets, orange-tree-lined plazas, and traditional tapas bars, reveals a more authentic side of this cosmopolitan resort.

Holiday Villas Palma de Mallorca – Island Culture and Coastal Sophistication

The Mallorcan capital of Palma has undergone a remarkable transformation in recent years, emerging as one of the Mediterranean's most stylish and culturally rich cities. The A.M.A Selections portfolio of holiday villas in Palma de Mallorca reflects the city's unique character, with properties ranging from elegant townhouses in the historic centre to contemporary estates in the surrounding hills with panoramic views of the Bay of Palma. The city offers a vibrant arts scene anchored by the Es Baluard contemporary art museum and the imposing Gothic cathedral of La Seu, alongside a burgeoning culinary quarter in the Santa Catalina neighbourhood and the bustling Mercat de l'Olivar.

The A.M.A Selections Difference

Unlike mass-market booking platforms, A.M.A Selections operates a high-touch model in which each guest is assigned a dedicated concierge from the moment of booking through to departure. Services include pre-arrival planning, private chef arrangements, restaurant reservations, yacht and helicopter charters, spa treatments, and curated excursions – all tailored to the guest's preferences. The company's proprietary platform allows guests to browse properties, communicate with their concierge, manage itineraries, and share trip details with travel companions, combining the warmth of personal service with the convenience of modern technology.

“Spain holds a special place in our portfolio – from the bohemian energy of Ibiza to the timeless elegance of Mallorca and the sun-drenched glamour of the Costa del Sol, it offers an extraordinary range of experiences for our guests. Our 2026 collection represents our most ambitious Spanish offering yet, and we're thrilled to share it with travellers who demand the very best.” – Co-Founder, A.M.A Selections