Women-Led Games Interviews CEO Vickie Chen Of Aviagames

Earlier this month, CEO Vickie Chen, founder of AviaGames, spoke with Women-Led Games about her journey in mobile gaming. She explained that she built AviaGames around two main ideas: community and purpose. Instead of chasing trends, she focused on growing titles like Solitaire Clash and Bingo Tour through regular updates and organized tournaments designed to bring players together.

The company began in 2016 in a small garage in Mountain View. At that time, Vickie believed competitive games should be skill-based but still easy to learn. That idea shaped the direction of AviaGames, which today has a team made up of more than 40% women, including many in leadership roles.

Why Solitaire Clash Stands Out

When asked about her favorite title, CEO Vickie Chen said it is difficult to choose, but Solitaire Clash stands out. The game has passed 60 million downloads and hosts hundreds of millions of tournaments each month. It ranks near the top of its category on iOS and the Galaxy Store. Its growth shows that fair rules and structured competition continue to attract players.

Mobile Updates and Ongoing Engagement

Vickie also explained that mobile gaming requires constant updates. Unlike console games, mobile titles need frequent content, active marketing, and close teamwork between departments. At AviaGames, development and marketing teams work together to keep players engaged through live events and updates.

Charity Programs and Leadership Recognition

The interview also covered AviaGames' charity efforts. In 2025, the company partnered with Nevada SPCA for Play for Paws, raising over $220,000 and donating 14,000 pounds of dog food. Later, Wonderland Wishes with Foster Love raised $136,000 to support foster youth.

Named a finalist in the 2025 Stevie Women in Business Awards, CEO Vickie Chen continues to lead AviaGames with a focus on fairness, steady growth, and community impact as the company approaches its 10th anniversary.