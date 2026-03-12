Stepful To Be Featured On Now We Know! With Steve Guttenberg Airing March 14 On CNBC

BATON ROUGE, LA - The upcoming episode of Now We Know! with Steve Guttenberg, airing March 14, 2026 at 1pm ET on CNBC will feature Stepful, an organization focused on helping individuals pursue careers in the healthcare field through accessible training programs.

The segment explores how Stepful prepares students for in-demand roles such as medical assistants and other essential healthcare positions. By combining flexible online learning with practical career support, the company is helping address workforce shortages while opening new opportunities for aspiring healthcare professionals.

As the demand for trained healthcare workers continues to grow, innovative training models are becoming increasingly important. The feature highlights how technology-driven education can accelerate learning and connect graduates with meaningful employment.

By spotlighting Stepful, Now We Know! brings attention to the evolving landscape of career training and workforce development. The series continues to showcase organizations that are creating pathways to opportunity while strengthening critical industries.

About Now We Know!

Hosted by actor, author, and businessman, Steve Guttenberg, this unique platform inspires the next generation of knowledge seekers and viewers around the country. Each episode features up to four industry experts who provide their own unique perspective on the topic at hand via a 6-8–minute segment produced by our team, bringing a fresh look at interesting narratives, moderated by the one and only Steve Guttenberg.

Learn more at NowWeKnowTV



















For more details, contact:

Now We Know! with Steve Guttenberg

(877) 546-9995

...

nowweknowtv

SOURCE Now We Know! with Steve Guttenberg

All images courtesy of Now We Know! with Steve Guttenberg