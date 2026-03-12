Mokuyobi To Be Featured On Now We Know! With Steve Guttenberg Airing March 14 On CNBC

LOS ANGELES, CA - The upcoming episode of Now We Know! with Steve Guttenberg, airing March 14, 2026 at 1pm ET on CNBC will feature Mokuyobi, a colorful and creative brand known for its distinctive approach to apparel and accessories.

The segment explores how Mokuyobi brings together bold design, playful aesthetics, and thoughtful craftsmanship to create products that stand out in the world of fashion. From concept and illustration to final production, viewers will gain insight into the creative process behind a brand that celebrates individuality and artistic expression.

As the fashion landscape evolves, independent brands continue to shape trends through originality and authenticity. The feature demonstrates how creativity and entrepreneurial spirit can come together to build a brand with a strong identity and loyal following.

By spotlighting Mokuyobi, Now We Know! showcases the role of design and imagination in shaping culture and consumer experiences. The series continues its mission to educate and inspire audiences by revealing the stories behind innovative businesses.

About Now We Know!

Hosted by actor, author, and businessman, Steve Guttenberg, this unique platform inspires the next generation of knowledge seekers and viewers around the country. Each episode features up to four industry experts who provide their own unique perspective on the topic at hand via a 6-8–minute segment produced by our team, bringing a fresh look at interesting narratives, moderated by the one and only Steve Guttenberg.

Learn more at NowWeKnowTV



















For more details, contact:

Now We Know! with Steve Guttenberg

(877) 546-9995

...

nowweknowtv

SOURCE Now We Know! with Steve Guttenberg

All images courtesy of Now We Know! with Steve Guttenberg