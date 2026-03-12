Muscular Moving Men Expands Phoenix Metro Operations With New Peoria, Arizona Location

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Team members of Muscular Moving Men stand in formation beside their branded moving trucks outside a large warehouse facility, representing the company's growing fleet and workforce as it expands Phoenix Metro operations with a new location in Peoria, Arizona. The lineup of professional movers and trucks highlights Muscular Moving Men's continued growth and commitment to reliable moving services across the Phoenix metropolitan area."

Peoria, AZ - Muscular Moving Men, one of Arizona's most recognized moving companies, has officially opened a new location in Peoria, Arizona, expanding its presence across the Phoenix metropolitan area. The new facility is located at:

9044 W Union Hills DrPeoria, AZ 85382

The new Peoria location strengthens the company's ability to serve the rapidly growing northwest Valley region while continuing its mission of delivering organized, customer-focused moving services backed by experienced crews and industry-leading logistics.

Founded in 2008, Muscular Moving Men began as a small operation started by two Phoenix locals who borrowed a family truck to help people move. Over the years, the company has evolved into one of Arizona's most recognized moving brands while maintaining the same focus on customer experience that shaped its early success.

Strengthening Coverage Across the Phoenix Metro Area

The addition of the Peoria location reflects both the region's continued population growth and the company's ongoing investment in expanding its service infrastructure. Peoria and the surrounding northwest Valley communities have seen significant residential development in recent years, creating increasing demand for professional moving and storage services.

By establishing a physical presence on West Union Hills Drive, Muscular Moving Men is better positioned to serve communities, including:



Peoria

Glendale

Surprise

Sun City

Sun City West Northwest Phoenix

The location allows for faster scheduling coordination and more efficient dispatching of crews for both residential and commercial moves throughout the area.

The Peoria office joins the company's existing Arizona locations in Phoenix, Scottsdale, Gilbert, and other areas across the Valley, forming a regional network designed to provide dependable moving services throughout the state.

Comprehensive Moving and Storage Services

From apartment relocations to corporate logistics projects, the Peoria team will provide the same full range of moving and storage solutions that have helped the company grow throughout Arizona.

Core services available from the new location include:



Local residential moving

Long-distance moving throughout the lower 48 states

Commercial and office relocations

Apartment and condominium moves

Packing and unpacking services

Climate-controlled storage

Piano and specialty item moving

Senior moving services

Packout services for restoration projects

Corporate relocation services

White glove delivery Warehousing, FF&E logistics, and distribution

The company also provides professional packing materials and supply kits designed to protect belongings throughout every stage of the moving process.

A Culture Built Around the Customer Experience

Muscular Moving Men has built its reputation on what it calls a culture of“mover-athletes.” Team members are trained not only in safe lifting and professional moving practices but also in communication and customer service. This approach ensures that clients receive clear updates, careful handling of belongings, and consistent professionalism from start to finish.

Since its founding, the company has completed tens of thousands of moves, assisting families, businesses, and organizations with both local relocations and interstate moves across the continental United States.

This focus on service quality has helped Muscular Moving Men earn thousands of customer reviews online and recognition as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America by Inc. Magazine's Inc. 5000 list.

In an unusual honor reflecting the company's community presence, the City of Phoenix even declared a day in recognition of Muscular Moving Men, highlighting its impact on local business and community engagement.

Supporting Growth in the Northwest Valley

Peoria has become one of the fastest-growing communities in the Phoenix metropolitan area, with new housing developments, retail districts, and commercial expansions driving continued demand for relocation services.

By establishing a location directly within the community, Muscular Moving Men aims to provide residents and businesses with faster response times, improved scheduling flexibility, and local crews familiar with the area.

The company will continue operating 24/7 scheduling availability while offering free estimates for moves of all sizes.

About Muscular Moving Men

Founded in 2008, Muscular Moving Men is a Phoenix-based moving and storage company providing local and long-distance relocation services across the United States. Known for its“mover-athlete” team culture and commitment to exceptional customer experience, the company has completed tens of thousands of moves while expanding operations throughout Arizona.

With the opening of its new Peoria location at 9044 W Union Hills Dr, Peoria, AZ 85382, Muscular Moving Men continues to grow its presence across the Phoenix metro region while delivering professional moving services backed by innovation, logistics expertise, and customer-focused service.