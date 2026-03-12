Veritas Elite Officially Announces The 33° E-LITE Monographs I-XXXIII

MENAFN - GetNews) Veritas Elite is a metaphysical institution facilitating the philosophical, spiritual and psychic evolution of humanity. The fraternity allows for deep exploration of concepts such as Alchemy, magic, and operative Qabbalah as practiced in high masonic degrees. Veritas Elite serves as a direct response to the collapse of occult practice in the digital age. The initiate enters Veritas Elite to pursue Mastery of Life through disciplined engagement with the Natural Laws. This path unfolds through two complimentary channels: The Schola Veritas, A public archive of curated texts, as well as the E-LITE Monographs, private instructional booklets containing graded exercises and sacred implements according to ancient specifications.

The E-LITE Monographs function as the primary vehicle for this evolution, serving as a roadmap for the dedicated student to navigate the complexities of the unseen world. Veritas Elite was founded in 2023 as a private research institution; however, officially launched on March 6, 2026 to combat the dissolution of this sacred knowledge. The Order serves a global collective of initiates seeking the study of self mastery. Veritas draws from the Latin Verus, meaning 'true', a future where humanity transcends the limitations of 'reality' through higher states of consciousness.

Official E-LITE Monographs I- XXXIII

The work of the 2026 Cycle is centered on the E-LITE Monographs-a systematic, graded curriculum of instructional blueprints designed to guide the Philosopher through the elemental and celestial forces. This is the "Science of Being" in its most raw and effective form, stripped of the New Age distractions that have muddied the occult waters for decades.

Schola Veritas

Veritas Elite operates as an Open Secret. The Schola Veritas provides the public archive of grimoires, while the Monographs provide the private work. This dual-channel approach ensures that while the knowledge is available to all, the actual power is earned only by those with the discipline to apply it. The institution stands as a lighthouse in a digital age of noise, offering a sanctuary where the "truth" is the only standard.

About Veritas Elite:

