U.S.-Based Humisoil Helps Farmers Mitigate Fertilizer Supply Chain Disruptions

MENAFN - GetNews)As geopolitical tensions disrupt global shipping channels and commodity markets, agricultural experts continue sounding alarms that fertilizer supply disruptions represent a significant challenge to national security.

U.S. policymakers have identified agriculture and food production as critical to national security. Uninterrupted food supplies underpin economic stability, public health, and social resilience. Recent international news reports highlight escalating concerns about disruptions to global fertilizer supply chains linked to instability surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important maritime thoroughfares. The ongoing conflict in the region has dramatically reduced shipping traffic through the strait and disrupted fertilizer production and exports from the Persian Gulf.

Analysts warn that these disruptions could trigger a“fertilizer shock” with potentially negative consequences for global food production. Approximately one-third of global fertilizer trade normally passes through the Strait of Hormuz, meaning prolonged disruptions could quickly reduce supplies available to farmers worldwide. Fertilizer markets operate with limited reserves, and even short-term shortages during planting seasons can significantly affect crop yields and food prices. While energy markets often dominate headlines, agricultural economists emphasize that fertilizer availability may ultimately prove more consequential. Synthetic nitrogen fertilizers are foundational to modern agriculture, supporting roughly half of global food production. When fertilizer prices rise or supplies tighten, farmers may reduce application rates or shift planting decisions-changes that can cascade through the food system and ultimately affect consumers.

In response to these emerging risks, U.S. innovators, like Dr. Michael E. Huff, Resilience Ambassador and Founder at Huff Innovative Technologies Company (HITC) are highlighting HumiSoil, a domestically manufactured fertilizer supplement designed to strengthen agricultural resilience and reduce reliance on imported fertilizer inputs. Produced entirely within the United States, HumiSoil represents a place-based, non-import-reliant agricultural solution capable of supporting American farmers even during global supply disruptions. HumiSoil is designed to be economical, scalable, and compatible with existing agricultural practices, enabling farmers to supplement or partially replace conventional fertilizer inputs while improving soil nutrient efficiency and soil health. By increasing nutrient retention and microbial activity in soils, the product can help crops utilize nutrients more effectively, potentially reducing dependence on globally traded fertilizer supplies. Importantly,

HumiSoil also triggers the process of Biological Hydrosynthesis - a key element in the maintenance of soil moisture and a powerful buffer against the negative impacts of drought.

“Our partners at 3SW, Old Growth Holdings and VRM Biologik Inc., manufacture vetted, economical, and scalable fertilizer supplements here in the United States,” Dr. Huff said.“From our vantage point, innovations like HumiSoil and XLR8 Bio can play an important role in mitigating fertilizer supply risks and strengthening American agricultural resilience during periods of global instability and the ever-present spectre of dry weather.” Experts increasingly argue that fertilizer supply should be treated with the same strategic importance as energy security. Because fertilizer availability directly influences crop yields and food supply, disruptions in fertilizer markets can cascade into broader food security challenges. Rising fertilizer prices linked to the Iran conflict have already begun affecting farmers globally, raising concerns about planting decisions and food price inflation. As policymakers, agricultural leaders, and national security planners evaluate strategies to strengthen U.S. food system resilience, domestically manufactured soil technologies such as HumiSoil may represent an important layer of protection against fertilizer supply disruptions and global agricultural shocks.

Companies currently involved with the production of HumiSoil include: 3SW, Old Growth Biologicals and VRM Biologik.

A Division of Symbiogen - Presenting A Biological Approach to Regenerative Land Management/Revolutionary technology for converting organic waste streams into soil-restorative products/Biological Soil Resilience and Land Management Solutions

Coordinating large scale resource recovery and land recovery programs which allow and encourage and industrial engagement with regenerative land improvement programs.

VRM Biologik is a renowned biotech intellectual property development leader committed to providing innovative solutions which allow real improvement to food production systems and water management at scale.