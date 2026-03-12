California Bankruptcy Attorney Alia Khan Highlights The Benefits Of Chapter 7 Debt Relief For Californians

LOS ANGELES, CA - Californians facing unmanageable debt may find relief through Chapter 7 bankruptcy, a legal process that can eliminate most unsecured obligations within a matter of months. California bankruptcy attorney Alia Khan of Khan Law is highlighting how Chapter 7 protection under 11 U.S. Code may help individuals overwhelmed by credit card collections, medical bills, wage garnishments, and civil lawsuits achieve a meaningful fresh start. Khan Law announces the release of the firm's new website, which provides expanded resources for individuals exploring debt relief options across the state.

According to California bankruptcy attorney Alia Khan, Chapter 7 bankruptcy offers a relatively swift resolution compared to other forms of debt relief, with most cases concluding within three to four months. Qualifying individuals may emerge with most unsecured debts completely discharged, provided they pass the means test demonstrating that household income falls below the state median or that disposable income is insufficient to fund a repayment plan. "When debt starts affecting every aspect of daily life, from sleep to work to peace of mind, it is important to understand the legal tools available," explains Khan. "Chapter 7 can provide an actual path forward rather than just temporary relief."

California bankruptcy attorney Alia Khan notes that eligibility for Chapter 7 depends primarily on income-based criteria established under federal law. The means test evaluates whether a debtor's household income qualifies under California's threshold, and Khan Law focuses exclusively on Chapter 7 matters to identify every opportunity for clients to qualify for this faster, simpler option. Individuals who do not meet Chapter 7 requirements may need to consider Chapter 13, which involves a five-year repayment plan and ongoing court supervision.

Attorney Khan emphasizes that her firm takes a client-first approach when evaluating bankruptcy options. Rather than steering clients toward Chapter 13 filings, which carry significantly higher attorney fees, Khan Law exhausts every legal strategy to qualify clients for Chapter 7 first. "Each person's financial situation is different, and the right approach is always the one that serves the client's interests, not the firm's bottom line," she adds. When Chapter 13 protection is determined to be necessary, the firm provides referrals to trusted colleagues who handle those cases.

The team at Khan Law brings extensive experience to the bankruptcy process, with paralegals holding over 60 years of combined experience in the field. One team member spent two decades working directly for Chapter 7 and Chapter 13 Trustees, providing an insider perspective on how petitions are reviewed and what level of precision trustees expect in filings. This background helps reduce the likelihood of complications or delays during the case review process.

Khan Law represents clients across all four federal court districts in California, including the Northern District covering San Francisco, Oakland, and San Jose; the Eastern District serving Sacramento, Stockton, and Fresno; the Central District encompassing Los Angeles, Orange County, and Riverside; and the Southern District including San Diego and Imperial County. All consultations and most case preparation can be handled remotely through phone, email, and video conferencing, and the 341 Meeting of Creditors takes place via telephone or video in most California districts.

"A Chapter 7 filing does remain on a credit report for ten years, but its impact diminishes over time," notes Khan. "Many clients see credit score improvements within one to two years of discharge as they begin rebuilding with secured credit cards and consistent on-time payments." Attorney Khan personally represents every client at their 341 Meeting of Creditors and does not send substitute attorneys, ensuring continuity throughout the process.

The initial consultation process at Khan Law includes two separate meetings at no charge, consisting of one hour with an experienced paralegal to gather financial information and one hour with Attorney Khan to discuss legal options. For those facing mounting debt in California, consulting with an experienced bankruptcy attorney may provide clarity on available legal remedies and a path toward financial stability.

About Khan Law:

Khan Law is a California-based law firm dedicated to bankruptcy and debt relief, with a focus on Chapter 7 representation for working professionals, homeowners, retirees, and military members. Led by attorney Alia Khan, who holds a Juris Doctorate from New College of California School of Law and brings 19 years of legal practice, the firm serves clients across all four federal court districts in the state. For consultations, call (800) 419-8950.

