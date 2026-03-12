VILNIUS, LITHUANIA - March 12, 2026 - As artificial intelligence continues to redefine the mechanics of digital discovery, Adam Chronister, Founder and CEO of Enleaf, has been named a keynote speaker for the Baltic-Nordic SEO Summit 2026. The premier industry event will take place March 19-20 in Vilnius, Lithuania, gathering the world's foremost digital marketing innovators.

Chronister's keynote arrives at a pivotal moment for the industry. His session will bridge the gap between traditional SEO and the emerging frontier of AI Optimization (AIO), specifically focusing on how integrated branding and PR strategies directly influence the visibility of brands within AI ecosystems like ChatGPT and Gemini.

“We are currently witnessing a fundamental shift in how information is indexed and retrieved,” said Adam Chronister.“The strategies I'll be sharing in Vilnius are insights we've previously only disclosed in high-level, private consultations. We are moving beyond keywords and into the realm of shaping brand perception for both humans and AI systems.”

Chronister will share the stage with fellow industry titans, including Craig Campbell and Robert Niechcial. The summit's agenda is heavily weighted toward actionable data, addressing the recent industry finding that brands with a dominant PR-backed presence are 70% more likely to be featured prominently in zero-click search results and AI-generated summaries.

The presentation is designed for marketing directors, agency owners, and enterprise executives who are looking to future-proof their digital footprint against the volatility of AI-driven search updates.

