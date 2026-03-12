Exfreight Highlights Growing Small Business Adoption Of Digital Freight Platforms Amid Increasing Global Supply Chain Complexity

MENAFN - GetNews) Rising shipping costs and shifting trade routes are driving a wave of adoption among importers who can no longer afford to manage logistics manually

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. - For the thousands of small and mid-sized American businesses that depend on moving goods across borders, the past two years have introduced a level of complexity that many describe as unprecedented. Rising logistics costs, evolving trade regulations, and shifting sourcing patterns have combined to make every shipment a higher-stakes decision than it was just a few years ago.

A recent survey of 250 small business importers conducted by expertos del sector found that 62 percent continue to experience significant supply chain disruptions. Most report logistics cost increases in the range of 10 to 15 percent, and many have reduced shipment volumes as a result. For companies operating on thin margins, the ability to find the most efficient route and rate for every shipment has become a matter of survival.

That pressure is fueling rapid adoption of digital freight platforms that allow shippers to compare carriers, routes, and costs in real time. ExFreight, a digital freight forwarding company headquartered in South Florida, has operated at this intersection of logistics and technology since 2006. The company first introduced instant online quoting in 2008, well before the concept of a digital freight forwarder had a name.

When Every Dollar Counts, Speed of Information Matters

“The cost of shipping has always mattered, but now it's the speed of getting that information that separates the businesses that thrive from the ones that fall behind,” said Charles Marrale, the company's chief executive officer.“When you can see your options across air, ocean, and trucking side by side in seconds, with carrier reliability ratings and landed costs all in one view, you make better decisions. And better decisions compound over hundreds of shipments a year.”

The platform presents air and ocean pricing simultaneously, along with carrier reliability scores, and includes an integrated duty and tax calculator for more than 150 destination countries. For domestic shipments, its density-based pricing eliminates NMFC freight reclassification charges, a common and costly surprise for importers moving goods by truck within the United States.

Small Businesses Bear the Heaviest Burden

The challenges facing American importers are not distributed evenly. Large retailers maintain dedicated logistics teams and the purchasing volume to negotiate preferred rates. Small and mid-sized businesses rarely have those advantages. Research from industry experts has consistently shown that smaller importers bear a disproportionate share of supply chain disruption, often lacking the resources to evaluate alternative sourcing countries or renegotiate carrier agreements on short notice.

“Small businesses are the backbone of American trade, and they're the ones who need the most help navigating complexity,” Marrale said.“They don't have a team of 20 people analyzing routes and rates. They need a platform that does that work for them in seconds.”

A Shifting Global Supply Chain Map

Beyond cost pressures, the geography of global trade is being redrawn. Companies across industries are diversifying sourcing strategies, increasing imports from Vietnam, India, Thailand, and Mexico to reduce concentration risk. According to the American Trucking Associations, truck crossings at the Laredo port of entry rose nearly 30 percent year over year in recent reporting periods, reflecting the growing role of nearshoring in American supply chain strategy.

That geographic realignment creates new logistical complexity. A shipment that once followed a single route from Shanghai to Long Beach may now involve comparing multiple origin countries, transport modes, and transit points. For businesses evaluating whether to source from Hanoi, Mumbai, or Monterrey, the ability to generate and compare quotes across those corridors instantly has moved from convenience to competitive necessity.

Technology as a Competitive Advantage

The broader logistics industry is undergoing a structural shift. Manual quoting processes that once took 24 to 72 hours are being compressed into seconds. Paper-based documentation is giving way to digital management. And the expectation of real-time shipment visibility, once reserved for enterprise shippers, is quickly becoming standard across businesses of all sizes.

“When we started offering instant online freight quotes in 2008, most of the industry thought it couldn't be done,” Marrale said.“Nearly two decades later, that same approach is helping businesses of all sizes compete in a global market that rewards speed, transparency, and adaptability.”

The company holds licenses from the Federal Maritime Commission, the Transportation Security Administration, and the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, and is a member of the Transportation Intermediaries Association. It maintains operations across North America, Europe, and Asia, serving shippers in more than 150 countries.

