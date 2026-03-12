TBK Launches TBK-958ZE UV Laser Machine For Faster, Cleaner Mobile Phone Repair

MENAFN - GetNews) Compact 5W UV laser system separates screens in 2 minutes, built for repair shops, factories, and training centers worldwide.







TBK Laser Machine, a brand of Shenzhen Shenwangda Technology Co., Ltd., has released the TBK-958ZE UV Laser Screen Disassembly Machine. The new system targets professional mobile phone repair shops, repair factories, and training centers that need a faster, more precise way to handle screen separation, back glass removal, and laser marking - all from one compact unit.

The TBK-958ZE separates broken LCD screens, including curved displays, in approximately 2 minutes. Back glass removal takes 4 to 8 minutes. The machine also handles bracket separation and performs high-precision marking on metal, plastic, glass, silicone, and ceramics - making it a multi-purpose tool for workshops that handle both repair and component labeling.

Designed for space-constrained environments, the TBK-958ZE measures 240mm × 400mm × 500mm and weighs 25.6 kg. Its small footprint keeps bench space free while its compact build lowers international shipping costs - an advantage for repair businesses purchasing equipment globally.

The machine ships with a built-in drawing library for mainstream mobile phone models, removing the need to manually create repair templates. An autofocus system handles precision focusing automatically, cutting setup time and reducing adjustment errors. A built-in fume extractor with activated carbon filtration absorbs smoke and dust generated during laser processing, keeping the workspace clean and safe for technicians.

Key Technical Specifications:

. Laser Power: 5W | Wavelength: 355nm

. Marking Area: 170mm × 170mm | Marking Speed: ≤10,000mm/s

. Marking Accuracy: ≤0.001mm | Repeatability: ≤0.001mm

. Operating Voltage: 110–220V | Machine Size: 240mm × 400mm × 500mm

"The TBK-958ZE was built for technicians who need results fast without sacrificing accuracy. Every feature - from autofocus to the built-in fume extractor - came directly from real-world repair shop feedback. We designed it to work hard in demanding environments and stay easy to use from day one," said a TBK spokesperson.

TBK has been manufacturing laser machines and mobile repair equipment since 2012. The company holds 22 utility model patents, 16 design patents, and two invention patents. Its products carry CE, FCC, and FDA certifications and are used by repair professionals across multiple countries.

For more information about the TBK-958ZE, visit:

Address: 14th Floor, Building 2, Yingtai Kehui Plaza, No. 8 Yingtai Road, Dalang Street, Longhua District, Shenzhen, Guangdong, China.

About TBK Laser Machine

TBK Laser Machine is a brand of Shenzhen Shenwangda Technology Co., Ltd., a Chinese manufacturer specializing in high-precision laser machines and mobile repair equipment. Since 2012, TBK has supplied repair shops, factories, and training centers worldwide with certified, professional-grade tools. The company's product line includes UV laser disassembly machines, cryogenic separators, lamination machines, and flex cable bonders.