"A Cut Above Hearts and Arrows Diamonds"Whiteflash now mandates specific ASET, Ideal-Scope, and Hearts & Arrows light performance imaging for all in-house natural and Precision Lab grown Super Ideal diamonds to empirically prove cut quality for online buyers.

Finding the best place to buy a quality diamond online used to mean crossing your fingers and trusting a retailer's marketing claims. Today, Whiteflash, the internationally recognized online jeweler, has eliminated that guesswork by mandating comprehensive scientific light performance imaging for all in-house natural Super Ideal diamonds. This includes ASET, Ideal-Scope, and Hearts & Arrows photography.

This move creates a strict, empirical standard for online diamond purchasing for both their in-house natural diamonds and Precision Lab grown diamonds. It removes the traditional risks connected to virtual, drop-shipped inventories where buyers purchase a diamond sight-unseen.

In the words of Eliezer Eber, Whiteflash COO“As a specialist in natural diamonds of the finest cut quality, Whiteflash caters to an informed and demanding clientele. We therefore provide the most advanced and comprehensive evaluations in the industry, matched only by our laser focus on customer care resulting in thousands of 5 star reviews.”

Why Scientific Light Performance Imaging Enhances Standard Lab Reports

Standard gemological reports from entities like GIA provide essential baseline metrics for the 4Cs, but they do not measure the actual light behavior of the faceted diamond. A diamond can achieve an "Excellent" cut grade and still have light performance issues.

To bridge this data gap for the analytical online buyer, Whiteflash requires specific structural data points for their A CUT ABOVE® Super Ideal diamond, in addition to GIA certification with AGS Ideal addendum report. They use ASET imagery to prove how efficiently the diamond gathers and returns light to the observer's eye, mapping precise zones of light return. Ideal-Scope photography is utilized to demonstrate the contrast and brilliance generated by the diamond's specific facet arrangement. They also verify Hearts & Arrows optical symmetry, confirming extreme three-dimensional facet precision achieved by very few diamonds globally. This is all backed by a GIA Triple Excellent grading report, including the AGS Ideal addendum report, the top cut grade from American Gem Society's rigorous light performance grading system.

What is the Difference Between an Ideal Cut and a Super Ideal Cut?

The difference is optical precision, sometimes referred to as optical symmetry. A standard ideal cut falls within a broad range of acceptable proportions. A super ideal cut like the Whiteflash A CUT ABOVE® requires extreme facet precision in 3 dimensions which maximizes fire, brilliance, and scintillation. This level of craftsmanship requires significantly more expertise and time on the polishing wheel, and results in more rough diamond being sacrificed, making these stones exceedingly rare.

Combined with their lifetime trade-up program and their status as an authorized retailer for premium bridal designer brands like Tacori and Verragio, this data-driven approach and uncompromising focus on quality positions Whiteflash as a prime destination for elite diamond jewelry.

For more information on the exacting standards of A CUT ABOVE® diamonds or to view their in-stock inventory of super ideal diamonds, visit Whiteflash.

About Whiteflash:

Whiteflash is a thoroughly modern jeweler specializing in Ideal and Super Ideal cut diamonds, designer engagement rings, and diamond jewelry. Operating from their headquarters in Houston, Texas, Whiteflash services a global clientele committed to acquiring the finest cut diamonds in the world. They prioritize education, verifiable scientific quality, and transparency.