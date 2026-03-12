Syracuse Estate Planning Attorney Frederick P. Davies Explains Key Differences Between Living Trusts And Wills In New York

SYRACUSE, NY - New York residents planning for the future face an important decision when choosing between a living trust and a will, two estate planning tools that serve different purposes and carry distinct legal implications. Syracuse estate planning attorney Frederick P. Davies of Davies Law Firm ( ) is providing guidance on how each option works under New York law and which approach may be appropriate depending on individual circumstances.

According to Syracuse estate planning attorney Frederick P. Davies, the primary distinction between these two instruments is when they take effect and whether they require court involvement. A living trust becomes active during the creator's lifetime and allows assets to pass to beneficiaries without going through Surrogate's Court probate, while a will only takes effect after death and must be validated through the probate process. "Families often underestimate how much time and expense the probate process can add," explains Davies. "A properly funded living trust can allow a successor trustee to begin managing and distributing assets without waiting for court authority."

Syracuse estate planning attorney Frederick P. Davies notes that incapacity planning is another critical factor that separates these two tools. Because a living trust is active during the creator's lifetime, a successor trustee can step in to manage financial affairs if the trust creator becomes unable to do so due to illness or injury. A will, by contrast, provides no mechanism for managing assets during incapacity unless accompanied by a separate durable power of attorney.

Attorney Davies highlights that privacy is a significant consideration for many Central New York families. A living trust remains a private document, meaning the terms, asset values, and beneficiary identities are not disclosed to the public. Once a will enters probate at the Onondaga County Surrogate's Court, located at 401 Montgomery Street in Syracuse, it becomes part of the public record and can be viewed by anyone who requests a copy. "For families dealing with complex dynamics or substantial assets, keeping estate details private can help prevent disputes and protect beneficiaries," Davies adds.

The funding requirement is one area where living trusts demand more attention than wills. To function properly, a living trust requires the creator to transfer ownership of assets into the trust by retitling real estate, bank accounts, investment accounts, and other property in the trust's name. Assets that remain in an individual's personal name at the time of death will not avoid probate. A will, on the other hand, requires no asset transfers during the owner's lifetime, making it simpler to create and maintain.

Davies Law Firm advises that most comprehensive estate plans incorporate both instruments. A pour-over will works alongside a living trust as a safety net, directing any assets not previously transferred into the trust to be placed there after probate. Under New York's Estates, Powers and Trusts Law Section 3-2.1, a valid will must be in writing, signed by the testator, and witnessed by at least two individuals. "Having both a living trust and a pour-over will gives families the broadest protection," notes Attorney Frederick P. Davies. "The trust handles the majority of assets privately, and the pour-over will catch anything that may have been overlooked."

Cost is another factor individuals should weigh carefully. While a living trust typically requires a higher initial investment than a simple will, it may reduce long-term expenses by avoiding probate-related court fees and executor commissions authorized under Surrogate's Court Procedure Act Section 2307. Trust administration still involves legal and accounting work, but the overall process often moves faster than court-supervised probate.

The team at Davies Law Firm points out that living trusts offer particular advantages for individuals who own real estate in multiple states. Without a trust, an executor would need to open separate ancillary probate proceedings in each state where property is held. New York estates valued under $50,000 may qualify for voluntary administration, a simplified probate procedure that can make a will more practical for smaller estates.

For those considering their estate planning options in Central New York, consulting with an experienced attorney may help clarify which combination of tools provides the most effective protection for their families and assets.

About Davies Law Firm:

Davies Law Firm is a Syracuse-based law practice dedicated to estate and long-term planning. Led by attorneys Frederick P. Davies and William P. Davies, the firm has guided Central New York families through the estate planning process since 1993, serving clients throughout Onondaga, Madison, Oneida, Cortland, Oswego, and Cayuga counties. For consultations, call (315) 472-6511.

