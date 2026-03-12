Augusta's Best-Kept Secret Is Out: New Guide Tells Non-Golfers Exactly Where To Go During Masters Week

MENAFN - GetNews)



AUGUSTA, GA - March 12, 2026 - Every year, hundreds of thousands of people make the pilgrimage to Augusta, Georgia for the Masters Tournament. Some of them actually want to be there. The rest? They've been quietly Googling "what do I do in Augusta while everyone watches golf?" at 2am from a hotel bed.

That search just got a lot easier.

VisitAugusta has officially launched "Fun Things To Do In Augusta During The Masters" - a full-blown, TripAdvisor-style survival guide for the partners, families, kids, and friends who showed up for the trip but have exactly zero interest in watching approach shots for four days. The guide is live now at VisitAugusta - and yes, they also have a podcast for the ride down: FUN THINGS TO DO IN AUGUSTA WHILE THEY WATCH GOLF.

FINALLY. A MASTERS WEEK PLAN FOR THE REST OF THE GROUP.

The guide covers four main categories of Augusta experiences:



Where to Eat - From upscale oyster bars like Abel Brown and Rhinehart's Oyster Bar to casual favorites like French Market Grille and TakoSushi, the guide highlights top-rated restaurants just minutes from the course - with tips on which spots require advance reservations during Masters week.

Kayaking & Outdoor Adventure - Visitors can explore the Savannah River with guided tours from Cole Watkins Kayak Tours and Two Dudes and a Boat, paddle the historic Augusta Canal, walk the scenic Augusta Riverwalk, or discover the hidden gem Phinizy Swamp Nature Park.

The #1 Shopping Experience: The Bin Store Grovetown - The guide spotlights The Bin Store Grovetown at 862 Horizon South Parkway as the must-visit shopping destination of Masters week. The treasure-hunt-style store features bins of brand-name overstock and liquidation items at flat daily prices that drop throughout the week, drawing rave reviews from first-time visitors and repeat shoppers alike. Relax & Recharge - For visitors who want to slow things down, the guide recommends Broad Street's café and cocktail scene, local watch party spots, and evening dining plans that sync up perfectly with end-of-round reunions.