Zachary Aman

Zach serves as the Pro Vice-Chancellor (Enterprise Education) at the University of Western Australia, supporting enterprise engagement, experiential learning, career development, micro-credentials, leadership and entrepreneurship, and executive education. He is a Professor of Chemical Engineering, where his research focusses on the phase behaviour, thermophysical properties, and multiphase flow for upstream hydrocarbon systems. Zach received his PhD in Chemical Engineering from the Colorado School of Mines.

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