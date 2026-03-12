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Zachary Aman

Zachary Aman


2026-03-12 09:08:24
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Professor of Chemical Engineering, The University of Western Australia
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Zach serves as the Pro Vice-Chancellor (Enterprise Education) at the University of Western Australia, supporting enterprise engagement, experiential learning, career development, micro-credentials, leadership and entrepreneurship, and executive education. He is a Professor of Chemical Engineering, where his research focusses on the phase behaviour, thermophysical properties, and multiphase flow for upstream hydrocarbon systems. Zach received his PhD in Chemical Engineering from the Colorado School of Mines.

Experience
  • –present Professor of Chemical Engineering, The University of Western Australia

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The Conversation

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