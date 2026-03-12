MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Lion One Acknowledges Receipt of Shareholder Requisition and Reiterates Constructive Dialogue and Engagement with All Shareholders

Lion One is committed to transparency and keeping its Shareholders informed No need for Shareholders to take action

North Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 12, 2026) - Lion One Metals Limited (TSXV: LIO) (OTCQX: LOMLF) ( "Lion One" or the "Company ") acknowledges receipt of a shareholder meeting requisition notice pursuant to section 167 of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) dated March 9, 2026 from Concept Capital Management Ltd. (the "Requisitioning Shareholder"). The Company is reviewing the requisition with the assistance of its professional advisors and will respond appropriately in due course. In the meantime, there is no need for shareholders to take any action.

The Requisitioning Shareholder's requisition proposes to remove two directors and to set the number of directors at between nine to eleven directors and to elect six of the Requisitioning Shareholder's nominees.

The board and management of Lion One will continue to prioritize good governance and the best interests of the Company, and Lion One continues to welcome the perspectives of its shareholders.

Approval of the strategic transaction with Arete Capital Advisors announced on December 30, 2025, which includes a $15 million equity investment, Management Services Agreement, and Investor Rights Agreement, remains subject to the continued review of the TSX Venture Exchange.

on behalf of the Board of Directors,

Walter Berukoff, Chairman and President

