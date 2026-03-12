Venezuela's Repressive State Apparatus 'Intact' Despite Leadership Change

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)Venezuela's repressive State apparatus remains operational despite the seizure of former president Nicolás Maduro by United States forces on 3 January, according to independent UN human rights investigators.

“The structures that have sustained persecution for years have not been dismantled, nor have State policies been announced to begin that process”, the International Fact-Finding Mission for Venezuela said in a statement released on Wednesday.

The mission was set up to assess alleged human rights violations in Venezuela committed since 2014.

Since Maduro's seizure on 3 January, the Human Rights Council -appointed investigators have received reports of at least 87 new politically motivated detentions, indicating that the practice of silencing dissent persists under the current government.

“New instances of human rights violations are a sober reminder that the extensive legal and institutional machinery that has facilitated the commission of gross human rights violations and international crimes remain intact,” independent expert María Eloisa Quintero said.

'No signs' of change

Government and military officials that had previously been identified by the UN probe as responsible for crimes against humanity continue to hold power.“There are no signs that the current authorities intend to bring those individuals to justice,” said Alex Neve, another expert member.

“Venezuela cannot be said to truly be on the road to human rights reform unless and until that repressive apparatus is dismantled,” Quintero said.

Prisoner releases

An amnesty law aimed at granting immediate clemency to people jailed for participating in political protests or criticising public figures was adopted on 20 February and“welcomed” by the UN commission of experts.

The amnesty is aimed at promoting peace, democratic coexistence and national reconciliation in the South American country.

According to international media reports, between Maduro's arrest and early March, some 621 political prisoners have been released.

'Concern' over amnesty law

Nonetheless, a large number of individuals remain detained for political reasons and there is“concern about the lack of transparency with which this process is being carried out,” said Quintero.

The Mission noted that the legislation was adopted without inclusive public consultation, and lacks essential mechanisms for truth, accountability and reparation.

“It is incumbent on the authorities to provide detailed information on the number and identity of prisoners and those released. We call for the immediate release of all remaining political detainees, including dozens of foreign and dual nationals,” the Mission urged.

Investigators also expressed concern over the continued mobilisation of armed civilian groups, and the ongoing harassment of opposition figures and journalists.

'Crucial moment for victims'

“The international community must maintain its focus on Venezuela to ensure that there is a transition in the country that leads to genuine institutional reform and an end to the culture of fear”, the mission said.

With more than 8.7 million Venezuelans, including thousands of refugees, living outside the country today,“ this is also a crucial moment for victims,” investigators underscored.

“Now more than ever it is necessary to advance this investigative work and identify the patterns, actors, institutions and alleged perpetrators associated with these violations.” Quintero said.

