New Small States Bulletin Highlights Power Of Commonwealth Partnership For Vulnerable Economies

Speaking about the challenges faced by many small states, Peter Shanel Agovaka, minister of foreign affairs and external trade of the Solomon Islands, said:

“Solomon Islands is disproportionately exposed to increasingly severe and frequent climate change impacts and natural disasters. Rising sea levels, stronger storms, coastal erosion and other impacts have severe economic implications, notably in key climate-sensitive sectors such as forestry, agriculture, fisheries and tourism. Building climate resilience is not optional for Solomon Islands - it is an economic necessity.”

The Bulletin highlights how Commonwealth partnerships have yielded tangible economic and climate resilience benefits across the Commonwealth's 33 Small States, 25 of which are Small Island Developing States. It notes that targeted technical support and investment can unlock real opportunities for countries often overlooked by the global financial system.

Key highlights of the Bulletin include: