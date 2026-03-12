MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Cordoba Minerals Announces Final Order and Effective Date of Previously Announced Cash Distribution

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 12, 2026) - Cordoba Minerals Corp. (TSXV: CDB) (OTCQB: CBDMF) ("Cordoba" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been granted the final court order from the Supreme Court of British Columbia approving the plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "Arrangement") pursuant to which Cordoba will complete the previously announced distribution (the "Distribution") to shareholders. Pursuant to the Arrangement, registered Cordoba shareholders as of close of business on March 20, 2026 (the "Effective Date" of the Arrangement, being the "Record Date" of the Distribution) will receive US$1.01 per common share of Cordoba (each, a "Cordoba Share") on or about March 25, 2026 (the "Payment Date") subject to having completed a residency declaration form (further details below). Beneficial shareholders can expect to receive payment from their intermediaries, each of whom has its own payment process.

Given that the Distribution represents more than 25% of the market value of the Company, the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") has determined that "Due Bill" trading procedures will apply to the Distribution. Pursuant to such "Due Bill" trading procedures, trades of Cordoba Shares entered into from the opening of trading on the Effective Date until and including the close of trading on the Payment Date will have a Due Bill attached which will allow the purchaser to receive the Distribution instead of the seller. The Due Bills will be automatically redeemed by the Canadian Depository for Securities or the Depository Trust Company on March 26, 2026 (the "Ex-Distribution Date") once all trades with attached Due Bills entered into up to the close of trading on the Payment Date have settled. As of the Ex-Distribution Date, purchases of Cordoba Shares will no longer have the attaching entitlement to the Distribution.

Cordoba has retained the services of Computershare Investor Services Inc. ("Computershare") as the depositary for the delivery and payment of the Distribution. In order to receive the Distribution in a timely manner, registered holders of Cordoba Shares must complete a residency declaration form in the form delivered to them with the Company's management information circular dated August 11, 2025 (the "Circular"). A copy of the residency declaration form has also been posted on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at and is available on Cordoba's website at .

Beneficial shareholders do not need to complete a residency declaration form and will receive the Distribution through their intermediary on or around the Payment Date. You should contact your Intermediary if you have any questions regarding this process. Further information regarding the residency declaration form and the Distribution can be found in the Circular.

Residency declaration forms must be completed according to the instructions in the residency declaration form and delivered to Computershare at 320 Bay Street, 14th Floor, Toronto, Ontario, M5H 4A6. If you are a registered holder of Cordoba Shares and do not complete and remit a residency declaration form to Computershare by March 20, 2027, you will automatically receive the Distribution and be subject to U.S. backup withholding regardless of your U.S. taxpayer status.

About Cordoba

Cordoba Minerals Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the exploration, development and acquisition of copper and gold projects. Cordoba holds a 51% interest in the Perseverance Copper Project in Arizona, USA. For further information, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements including, without limitation, the timing and completion of the Distribution. Forward-looking statements include predictions, projections and forecasts and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "potential", "target", "budget" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by management based on the business and markets in which Cordoba operates, are inherently subject to significant operational, economic, and competitive uncertainties, risks and contingencies. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results, and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include title to mineral property risks; going concern risks; the availability of capital and financing generally for the development of the Perseverance Project; community relations; fluctuations in the price of metals and the anticipated future prices of such metals; stock market volatility; unanticipated changes in general business and economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets; certain shareholders exercising significant control over the Company; foreign entity risks; loss of key personnel; negative operating cash flow; changes in interest or currency exchange rates; risks related to foreign operation including changes to taxation, social unrest, and changes in national and local government legislation; regulatory risks; uninsured risks; environmental risks; competition; risks related to participation in joint ventures; legal disputes or unanticipated outcomes of legal proceedings; changing global financial conditions; force majeure; conflicts of interest; cyber security incidents; and the potential effects of international conflicts on the Company's business; human error; court approval of the Plan of Arrangement; and other exploration or other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators, including those described under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's most recently filed MD&A. The Company does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable law. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

