U.S. KC-135 Refueling Aircraft Crashes In Western Iraq

Amman, Mar. 13 (Petra)-- The United States military announced early Friday that one of its aerial refueling aircraft, a KC-135, crashed in western Iraq, while a second aircraft involved in the incident landed safely.The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said it is conducting a rescue operation after losing contact with the military aircraft in what it described as "friendly airspace" over Iraq during the ongoing conflict with Iran.In a post on the social media platform X, CENTCOM stated that two aircraft were involved in the incident. One of the KC-135 refueling planes went down in western Iraq, while the other aircraft landed safely.CENTCOM confirmed that the incident was not caused by hostile or friendly fire.