Food Cold Chain Market To Reach USD 134.4 Billion By 2031, Driven By Food Safety Regulations And Iot Monitoring

"Food Cold Chain Market Size & Trends | Mordor Intelligence"Rising demand for temperature-controlled logistics and stricter global traceability standards are accelerating industry growth.

Introduction: Expanding Global Food Cold Chain Market

According to a research report by Mordor Intelligence, the food cold chain market is witnessing robust growth, expected to increase from USD 78.55 billion in 2026 to USD 134.4 billion by 2031, representing a CAGR of over 11.34% during the forecast period. This growth is largely fueled by rising consumer demand for frozen and perishable food products, coupled with stringent food safety regulations worldwide. As global trade in perishable goods expands, businesses are investing heavily in temperature-controlled logistics and storage infrastructure to maintain product quality from production to consumption.

Key Trends in the Food Cold Chain Market

Rising Demand for Frozen and Perishable Foods: The growing popularity of frozen vegetables, meat, seafood, and ready-to-eat meals is expanding cold chain infrastructure requirements. Refrigerated warehouses, temperature-controlled vehicles, and monitoring systems are being scaled to ensure consistency in quality and food safety.

Growth in International Food Trade: Cross-border transportation of perishable goods is becoming more sophisticated, requiring adherence to multiple regulatory standards and precise temperature control. Countries like China are setting ambitious targets for cold chain circulation rates in fruits, vegetables, and meat, highlighting the importance of reliable temperature-controlled logistics.

Increasing Preference for Fresh and Ready-to-Eat Meals: Urbanization and changing lifestyles are driving demand for fresh, minimally processed foods and convenient ready-to-eat meals. Cold chain solutions are being adapted to maintain nutritional and sensory quality, with multiple temperature zones and modified atmosphere packaging becoming standard requirements.

Food Cold Chain Market Segmentation Insights

By Type



Cold-chain Storage

Cold-chain Transport Monitoring Components

By Temperature Range



Chilled (0–4 °C)

Frozen (-18 °C) Deep-Frozen/Ultra-low (

By Transport Mode



Road – Reefer Trucks and Trailers

Sea – Reefer Containers

Rail – Refrigerated Railcars Air Cargo

By Application



Fruits and Vegetables

Meat and Seafood

Dairy and Frozen Dessert

Bakery and Confectionery

Ready-to-Eat Meals Other Applications

By Technology



RFID and Real-time Monitoring

IoT-Enabled Telematics Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems

By Geography

North America



United States

Canada

Mexico Rest of North America

Europe



Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

France

Spain

Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific



China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America



Brazil

Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa



South Africa

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates Rest of the Middle East and Africa

Key Players in the Food Cold Chain Market



Lineage, Inc. – a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics

Americold Logistics, Inc. – emphasizes fixed commitment contracts and automated facilities

Nichirei Corporation – strong presence in Asia-Pacific cold storage and logistics

DSV A/S – offers integrated cold chain solutions across multiple regions Conestoga Cold Storage Limited – specializes in refrigerated warehousing and distribution

Conclusion

The Food Cold Chain Market Forecast shows steady growth, driven by changing consumer preferences, strict food safety regulations, and the adoption of advanced monitoring technologies. Investments in refrigerated storage, temperature-controlled transport, and real-time monitoring systems are helping maintain product quality and compliance across the supply chain.

As demand for fresh, high-quality foods rises, the Food Cold Chain Market Share is expected to expand, creating opportunities for innovation in storage, transport, and technology integration. The growth of organized retail, e-commerce, and urban food consumption highlights the importance of temperature-controlled logistics, reinforcing the industry's role in delivering safe, fresh, and high-quality food worldwide.

