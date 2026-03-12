MENAFN - GetNews)



"Joden Newman, founder and CEO of Clash Creation, UK media management company"UK creator Joden Clash generated $10,597.78 in one month republishing 2-year-old short-form videos on Facebook and Instagram – without making a single new piece of content.

LONDON - March 12, 2026 - Joden Newman, known professionally as Joden Clash, a UK-based entertainment creator, generated over $10,597.78 in platform revenue in a single month by republishing short-form videos he originally made in 2023 and 2024 - without editing, re-recording, or updating a single frame.

In 30 days: Instagram grew from 29,000 to 297,000 followers. Facebook grew from 150,000 to 496,000. TikTok grew from 850,000 to 925,000 - despite the platform actively penalising republished content. Total follower count moved from approximately 900 thousand to 1.7 million across four platforms, entirely from content created in 2023 and 2024.

The experiment started as a test. After stepping away from personal content creation for two years to build Clash Creation, a media management company now representing speakers and talent, Newman wanted to see whether his old library still had value. The videos - covering true crime, conspiracy theories, and bizarre historical facts - had originally performed well on TikTok but were never optimised for Facebook or Instagram.

The results surprised him.

His Instagram account, stagnant at 29,000 followers after two years of inactivity, grew to nearly 300,000 in thirty days. Facebook went from 150,000 to 490,000 in the same period. On TikTok, where he had lost roughly 60,000 followers during the hiatus (dropping from around 980,000 to 920,000 through natural attrition), just five reposts - despite the platform actively demonetising recycled content - reached entirely new audiences and pushed his account to its highest-ever mark of 925,000 followers.

In total, Newman went from approximately one million followers concentrated on a single platform to 1.7 million spread across four, in a single month, using content he made two years ago.

Why it worked - and what it means for creators and businesses

Newman attributes the performance to a shift in how Facebook and Instagram now surface short-form video content. Two years ago, both platforms were still heavily weighted toward AI slop, mostly unintelligible. Today, in Joden's opinion largely due to a huge shift away from tiktok both because of the ban, but also because their revenue incentives have gotten so bad for their creators, other platforms can swoop in - that's how vine dies. their recommendation algorithms increasingly favour what Newman calls "evergreen engagement" - content designed around fundamental human curiosity rather than platform-specific trends.

"The videos I reposted weren't designed for any particular trend or moment," said Joden Newman, founder and CEO of Clash Creation. "They were designed to be interesting to a human being. That's it. No trending sounds, no duets, no format of the week. Just a well-told story about something genuinely fascinating. Two years later, the algorithm has caught up to what should have always worked."

This principle - building content around human engagement rather than algorithmic trends - is central to how Clash Creation operates for its clients. The company has, according to the company, generated over 1.5 billion organic views and an estimated $75 million in earned media value by applying the same methodology at scale.

"We've always told our clients that trend-chasing is a hamster wheel," said Joden Newman, founder and CEO of Clash Creation. "You might get a spike, but you're starting from zero every Monday. When you build content around genuine curiosity and emotional engagement, it compounds. My two-year-old videos just proved that - they're performing better now than when I first posted them."

The TikTok contradiction

The experiment also highlighted a growing tension for creators on TikTok. While the platform remains the largest driver of short-form video culture, its policies around content reuse actively punish creators who republish their own work - even when the content is entirely original.

"TikTok threatened permanent demonetisation for reposting my own videos," said Joden Newman, founder and CEO of Clash Creation. "Videos I scripted, filmed, and edited myself, it's like they never heard of re-runs, some people missed it the first time! Meanwhile, Facebook and Instagram were paying me $10,597.78 to post the exact same content. That's a signal creators need to pay attention to."

Despite this, the five TikTok reposts that weren't flagged reached entirely new viewer cohorts and reversed a two-year decline in followers - suggesting that even on TikTok, evergreen content retains discovery potential long after publication.

What this means for the creator economy

Newman sees the results as evidence that the creator economy is maturing away from disposable, trend-dependent content toward sustainable, repeatable formats that retain value over time.

"Every creator has a back catalogue," said Joden Newman, founder and CEO of Clash Creation. "Most of them think it's worthless after a week. What this experiment showed is that if you built it right the first time - if you made something a human being would actually want to watch regardless of when they saw it - it doesn't expire. The platforms are changing, test with what's validated and what works, and get rewarded."

Newman is now expanding into YouTube long-form content while continuing to manage Clash Creation's roster of represented talent, which includes speakers, authors, and business leaders available for keynote engagements and brand partnerships.

About Joden Newman (known professionally as Joden Clash)

Joden Clash Newman, known through content as Joden Clash, is a UK-based entertainment creator with 1.7 million followers across TikTok (925K), Facebook (490K), Instagram (297K), and YouTube. He is the founder and CEO of Clash Creation (clash), a media management company and talent representation group that, according to the company, has generated over 1.5 billion organic views and an estimated $75 million in earned media value for clients. He studied Film and Television at the University of East Anglia.

Contact:

Joden Newman

