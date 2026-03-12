Assessment For ADHD In South Pasadena, CA, Becomes More Accessible Through Expanded Testing Services At Aspire Therapy Center

South Pasadena, CA - Aspire Therapy Center in South Pasadena, CA, has broadened its diagnostic evaluation services to address the increasing need for comprehensive psychological assessments among children, adolescents, and adults throughout the region. The expansion reflects a growing awareness of neurodevelopmental differences and the critical role early identification plays in academic success, workplace performance, and overall quality of life.

Dr. Melissa McMullin's extensive background advocating for students with ADHD and learning disabilities at Claremont Colleges and USC uniquely positions her to provide specialized services for assessment for ADHD in South Pasadena, CA. Her doctorate from the PGSP-Stanford Psy.D. Consortium equipped her with specialized training in diagnostic evaluations, allowing her to identify learning differences and create tailored intervention strategies that empower clients to thrive in educational and professional settings.

The practice has introduced more specialized evaluations to meet diverse client needs, including testing for autism in South Pasadena, CA alongside evaluations for learning disabilities and emotional regulation challenges. These comprehensive assessments provide families and individuals with clarity, validation, and actionable recommendations that help guide treatment planning and accommodation strategies.

Understanding that diagnosis often leads to ongoing support, Dr. McMullin offers integrated care that extends beyond testing. As a leading child therapy in South Pasadena, CA provider, she works with younger clients to develop coping skills and self-advocacy abilities. Simultaneously, as an adult therapist in South Pasadena, CA, she helps older clients process diagnosis-related emotions and implement strategies for success in work and relationships.

"Accurate assessment opens doors," says Dr. Melissa McMullin, Psy.D., founder. "When clients understand their cognitive profiles, they gain access to resources, accommodations, and self-compassion that fundamentally change their trajectories."

Aspire Therapy Center continues cultivating a community of thoughtful, passionate mental health professionals while expanding training opportunities for clinicians. The practice maintains multiple physical locations and robust telehealth options to ensure accessibility for all clients seeking diagnostic clarity and therapeutic support.

Take the first step toward understanding your unique strengths and challenges. Visit to schedule a comprehensive evaluation today.