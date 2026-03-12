Rtadubai Police Joint Patrols Impound 390 Delivery Bikes For Regulatory Violations

Dubai. Roads and Transport Authority. 5th March 2026:

As part of efforts to enhance public safety and preserve the emirate's urban appearance, Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), in coordination with Dubai Police General Headquarters, conducted a series of joint patrols to monitor commercial transport activities, particularly bicycle-based delivery services. The patrols aimed to ensure that drivers and companies comply with licensing requirements and the approved regulatory standards in the emirate of Dubai.

The patrols targeted key locations frequently used by delivery bicycle riders, including Al Muraqqabat, Dubai Marina, Dubai Silicon Oasis, and Downtown Dubai. Over the past three months, the campaign led to the impoundment of more than 390 bicycles for violations of the laws and regulations governing delivery activities in the emirate. The initiative aims to enhance the quality of services provided to the public while reinforcing a culture of safety among riders and road users across the emirate.

Saeed Al Ramsi, Director of Licensing Activities Monitoring at Licensing Agency, RTA, said:“The use of bicycles in the delivery sector is experiencing rapid growth and has become one of the key economic activities in the emirate of Dubai. This growth calls for stronger field oversight and strict compliance with safety requirements for riders and road users. It is equally important to ensure that those working in this sector deliver the highest standards of service to the public across all segments of society.”

He added:“The inspection patrols focused on verifying compliance with the regulations and requirements governing these bicycles, including the presence of a white front light, a red rear reflector, a bell mounted on the handlebar, and functional front and rear brakes. The patrols also emphasised the need for bicycle riders to comply with licensing requirements for practising the activity, including wearing the designated uniform and approved protective gear such as a helmet, reflective vest, and elbow and knee guards. Riders are also required to use designated lanes and roads with speed limits below 60 km/h and to stop only in designated areas. These patrols are conducted on a regular and continuous basis.”

Al Ramsi explained:“RTA continuously organises joint awareness campaigns and patrols in coordination with strategic partners, targeting this vital sector. These initiatives focus on briefing delivery service establishments on the applicable regulations and violations, as well as the relevant circulars and regulatory guidelines, emphasising the importance of compliance with the governing rules and laws to ensure the safety of delivery riders and road users.”

He concluded:“RTA continues to work closely with strategic partners to implement strategic directions aimed at preserving the urban character that distinguishes Dubai, achieving RTA's vision of: The World Leader in Seamless and Sustainable Mobility, and ensuring the highest standards of safety and efficiency across various modes of transport.”

