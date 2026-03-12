Sheikh Saeed Bin Maktoum Crowns Dubai Municipality Champions Of Wheelchair Basketball At 13Th Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament

. Sheikh Saeed also honoured various winners of local padel ranking tournament

. National Guard defeats Civil Defence, Ministry of Defence overpowers Dubai Police

DUBAI: Sheikh Saeed bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Tennis and Padel Federation, crowned Dubai Municipality champions of the Wheelchair Basketball competition held as part of the 13th Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament being played at the Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex.

Touted as the best sporting event in the holy month of Ramadan, the event is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, and under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, under the slogan“Unlimited Capabilities”.

Her Excellency Mona Khalifa Hammad, Member of the Federal National Council, His Excellency Majid Al Osaimi, President of the Asian Paralympic Committee and Member of the Board of Directors of the Dubai Sports Council, and Hassan Al Mazrouei, Director of the Tournament, were also present in awarding the winners of the Wheelchair Basketball competition.

In a well-contested final, Dubai Municipality did well to get past a smart and swift Dubai Police 55-46. The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) team in Dubai had to stay content with the bronze medal followed a 64-58 win against the Dubai Courts team in the play-off.

Padel winners honoured

Sheikh Saeed bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum accompanied by Hassan Al Mazrouei, also honoured the winners of the opening event of the UAE Padel Tour 2026, part of the UAE Tennis and Padel Federation's local ranking tournament 'Ellington 2026'.

The Padel Tour is being held in cooperation with Ellington Sports Foundation which aims to support emerging talent, elevate the level of competition and provide structured and sustainable development pathways for players from an early age, thus contributing to the establishment of a long-term sporting culture in the UAE.

The tournament is part of a calendar featuring 35 events scheduled across the UAE during the 2026 UAE Padel Tour season, in line with a strategy designed to expand the sport's reach and strengthen its presence at both community and competitive levels.

The men's title was won by Fares Al Janahi and Majid Al Janahi, while the women's crown went to Fatima Al Janahi and Aisha Al Awadhi.

In the 20-point category, Rashid Kamal and Ali Taghizadeh Najafi emerged victorious leaving Abdullah Al Balushi and Abdul Rahman Samer with the silver medal. In the men's category, Ahmed Khaled and Hassan Al Qattan tied for second place, while in the women's category, Fatima Shahdour and Alia Abdullah Taher took second place.

Tug-of-War competition heats up

In the tug-of-war competition, the National Guard team continued its winning streak defeating the Dubai Civil Defence team 2-0, while the Ministry of Defence team also won 2-0 against the Dubai Police team in fourth round action of the Government Institutions category.

In the quarter-finals of the Community category, Global defeated Al Jawarih, Al Mahdawi & Al Harbi defeated Wasl, IFBB Sports Academy got the better of Al Ajban and Level Up beat AJ Mustafa 1.

Finals beckon

The tug-of-war finals for all three categories, namely Government, Community and Juniors will be held on Friday evening (March 6) on the sand court at the Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex.

The semi-finals of the 3x3 Basketball competition for all categories will also take place at 9 pm with Dubai Hops Elite taking on Last Shot 1 in the Under-17 Boys category, followed by Wild Cats facing NBA at 9.15 pm. In the Women's Open category, Cinderella Stories will play Steelers at 9.30 pm, while Fire Squad will be up against Black Mamba at 9.45 pm.

In the Men's Open category, Zaabeel 1 will face Last Shot at 10 pm in the quarter-finals, followed by 3x3 Dubai taking on Dubai Hops at 10.15 pm. Zaabeel 2 will play NY Elite at 10.30 pm, followed by Bowlers taking on Teamwork at 10.45 pm. The Men's Open semi-finals will commence at 11 pm.

Also at the same time, the third-place match in the volleyball competition will be held in the main hall of the Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex.

