On Air Traffic And Security Situation In The Sultanate Of Oman

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)
The Sultanate of Oman continues to closely monitor the ongoing regional developments. The competent authorities affirm that the situation within Oman remains stable, and all airports and Omani airspace are operating normally in accordance with approved regulations and international safety standards.
Limited adjustments to certain flight schedules have been made due to temporary airspace closures in parts of the region. However, air traffic to and from Oman continues to operate smoothly. National carriers are maintaining their services with minor schedule updates in line with aviation safety requirements.
The Sultanate reiterates its commitment to ensuring the safety and security of visitors, residents, and citizens, and to maintaining the uninterrupted operation of vital services and tourism activities.
|
Posted by: DubaiPRNetwork Editorial Team
Viewed 24543 times
PR Category: Local & Government News
Posted on: Saturday, March 7, 2026 5:11:00 PM UAE local time (GMT+4)
|
|
| Previous Story: Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University Celebrates Internationa...
|
| Next Story: Statement by Dr Hanan Balkhy, Regional Director WHO Eastern...
|
|
|
More from Local & Government News
MENAFN12032026003092003082ID1110855446
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the
information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept
any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images,
videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information
contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright
issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment