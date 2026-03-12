On Air Traffic And Security Situation In The Sultanate Of Oman

Limited adjustments to certain flight schedules have been made due to temporary airspace closures in parts of the region. However, air traffic to and from Oman continues to operate smoothly. National carriers are maintaining their services with minor schedule updates in line with aviation safety requirements.

The Sultanate reiterates its commitment to ensuring the safety and security of visitors, residents, and citizens, and to maintaining the uninterrupted operation of vital services and tourism activities.

Posted by: DubaiPRNetwork Editorial Team

Viewed 24543 times

PR Category: Local & Government News

Posted on: Saturday, March 7, 2026 5:11:00 PM UAE local time (GMT+4)