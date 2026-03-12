Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
H.E. Dr. Ahmad Saeed Bin Meshar Al Muhairi, SLC Secretary General, On International Women's Day 2026

H.E. Dr. Ahmad Saeed Bin Meshar Al Muhairi, SLC Secretary General, On International Women's Day 2026


2026-03-12 07:20:33
(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)

March 07, 2026 - International Women's Day offers a meaningful opportunity to reflect on the remarkable achievements of women and their vital role in shaping individuals, advancing nations, and fostering prosperity across societies. It is also a moment to express our appreciation for the invaluable contributions and sacrifices women continue to make across all sectors.

In the United Arab Emirates, we celebrate this occasion in affirmation of our enduring belief in women's capabilities and potential. Women have always held a distinguished position as key drivers of our nation's continued growth, a regional and global model for women's empowerment. Since the UAE's founding by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may his soul rest in peace, women have been essential partners in the nation's development and progress, reinforcing its resilience and safeguarding its stability and achievements.

At the Supreme Legislation Committee in the Emirate of Dubai (SLC), we firmly believe that empowering women, protecting their rights, celebrating their achievements, and elevating their status are fundamental pillars of sustainable development. Guided by this conviction, we are committed to advancing a legislative framework that safeguards women's rights, supports their active participation, and encourages ongoing creativity and contributions, recognizing that women's empowerment is the cornerstone of family stability and societal progress.

Posted by: DubaiPRNetwork Editorial Team
Viewed 6835 times
PR Category: Local & Government News
Posted on: Saturday, March 7, 2026 5:20:00 PM UAE local time (GMT+4)
Previous Story: Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini: Sheikh Zayed's values were fou...
Next Story: A Statement by H.E. Dr. Mansoor Al Awar Chancellor of Hamda...
More from Local & Government News

MENAFN12032026003092003082ID1110855443



Dubai PR Network

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search