H.E. Dr. Ahmad Saeed Bin Meshar Al Muhairi, SLC Secretary General, On International Women's Day 2026

March 07, 2026 - International Women's Day offers a meaningful opportunity to reflect on the remarkable achievements of women and their vital role in shaping individuals, advancing nations, and fostering prosperity across societies. It is also a moment to express our appreciation for the invaluable contributions and sacrifices women continue to make across all sectors.

In the United Arab Emirates, we celebrate this occasion in affirmation of our enduring belief in women's capabilities and potential. Women have always held a distinguished position as key drivers of our nation's continued growth, a regional and global model for women's empowerment. Since the UAE's founding by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may his soul rest in peace, women have been essential partners in the nation's development and progress, reinforcing its resilience and safeguarding its stability and achievements.

At the Supreme Legislation Committee in the Emirate of Dubai (SLC), we firmly believe that empowering women, protecting their rights, celebrating their achievements, and elevating their status are fundamental pillars of sustainable development. Guided by this conviction, we are committed to advancing a legislative framework that safeguards women's rights, supports their active participation, and encourages ongoing creativity and contributions, recognizing that women's empowerment is the cornerstone of family stability and societal progress.

