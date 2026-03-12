Younis Haji Alkhoori: Zayed Humanitarian Day Is A Message Of Loyalty To The Founding Father's Vision Of Placing People At The Heart Of The Nation's Development And Progress

His Excellency Younis Haji AlKhoori, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance, said that Zayed Humanitarian Day is a cherished national occasion to express our loyalty to the vision of the founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who sowed the seeds of generosity and giving among the UAE people and placed humanity at the heart of the nation's journey of development and progress.

His Excellency affirmed that Sheikh Zayed's legacy stems from an integrated humanitarian and development vision that positioned charitable work as a cornerstone of the country's policies and a means of promoting stability and prosperity both within the UAE and beyond.

He noted that this humanitarian approach has become a defining characteristic of the UAE, reinforcing its role as a nation that contributes to building a world founded on cooperation, solidarity, respect for humanity and the protection of human dignity.

AlKhoori added that the Ministry of Finance, in line with the leadership's directives, is committed to strengthening the principles of giving and sustainability within its strategic plans by developing flexible financial systems that support inclusive development and help channel resources toward initiatives that improve quality of life and create better opportunities for future generations.

He concluded by saying that the leadership approach established by Sheikh Zayed laid the foundation for humanitarian work as a sustainable institutional practice, combining ambitions for development with a strong sense of social responsibility and presenting the UAE as a model that brings together prosperity and the values of generosity.

Posted on: Monday, March 9, 2026 9:05:00 AM UAE local time (GMT+4)