Tadej Pogačar Roars To Record Fourth Strade Bianche Title

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)
World champion makes his trademark attack on the Monte Sante Maria and goes solo with 79km to ride, as Isaac del Toro also claims third place for UAE News | Team –7th March 2026 With an imperious display on the white gravel roads of Tuscany, Tadej Pogačar claimed a record-breaking fourth title at Strade Bianche on Saturday afternoon. In doing so, the world champion became the first rider in race history to win back-to-back-to-back editions. It was a performance that saw the UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider every bit at his best, with his race-winning attack set up magnificently by teammates Kevin Vermaerke, Felix Großschartner, Florian Vermeersch, and Jan Christen. Once the Slovenian had flown the coop, his young teammate Isaac del Toro expertly tracked the various chasing groups, and eventually rode his way to third place at the finish in Siena. Over a minute ahead, meanwhile, Pogačar could celebrate an astonishing victory in what was his first race day of the season. After having a sector of gravel named after him earlier in the week, Pogačar made his trademark winning move on the Monte Santa Maria, and only extended his advantage over those behind as the final 79km unfolded. It was a performance of the highest order, and one that will likely be talked about for decades to come. Speaking after the finish, the UAE Team Emirates-XRG man reflected on what was another memorable day in the saddle. Pogačar: "More or less, this was the plan! "Isaac completed the podium as well, which I am super happy for him. For sure, he would also deserve the win, but it was not only him. It was also Jan Christen – he did an amazing job today – so did Felix Großschartner and Florian Vermeersch. They did super hard pacing. Also, Domen [Novak] and Kevin [Vermaerke] did a lot of parts that you don't see on TV. "It was an honour to ride with the whole team today, it was so beautiful to see. I am really proud and happy for all that they performed well from Kilometre 0 to the finish line. We did an amazing job, and without the team, it is impossible to ride like this. With Pogačar's long history of attacking from long distances at Strade Bianche, his UAE Team Emirates-XRG squad was tailored towards blowing the race apart from afar. As such, the throngs of fans at the roadside bore witness to the full Emirati squad at the front of the race with 90km to ride. It was on the gravel sector of San Martino in Grania that Kevin Vermaerke became the first to set a ferocious pace at the front of the peloton. The American's effort was soon followed by teammate Felix Großschartner, with Florian Vermeersch taking over the duties once the peloton reached the long gravel sector of Monte Sante Maria. On this 10km+ sector of gravel, UAE Team Emirates-XRG detonated this year's Strade Bianche, first through the work of Vermeersch, and then by the exquisite lead-out from Jan Christen. The young Swiss rider shredded the front of the peloton to less than 10 riders, with his teammates Isaac del Toro and Tadej Pogačar in the wheel. As the group began a short descent with 79.7km to ride, Pogačar saw his opportunity to attack, and take it he did. The Slovenian distanced the likes of Tom Pidcock (Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling), with Paul Seixas (Decathlon CMA CGM Team) appearing as his closest rival. The young Frenchman valiantly fought to regain contact with Pogačar – closely followed by Del Toro – but with a second strong acceleration, the world champion would not be denied. With over 79km left to ride, Pogačar was alone and danced on the pedals as he rode away from the field. It was a display that cycling has come to expect from the 27-year-old, but with each passing victory, the spectacle gets no less impressive. With four Strade Bianche titles to his name, the UAE Team Emirates-XRG man now has 109 career victories, and looks well set as he builds towards his next targets in the Spring Classics. In passing Fabian Cancellara's three victories at the race of the white roads, Pogačar now has the outright record with the most Strade Bianche wins to his name. Behind Pogačar, as the various chasing groups scrambled to mount some opposition, both Del Toro and Christen delivered notable performances to stay right in the thick of the action. As Saturday's race drew to a close in the Piazza del Campo in Siena, Del Toro crossed the line in third, with Christen in sixth. Their results only added to another fabulous day for UAE Team Emirates-XRG. Strade Bianche 2026 results: 1. Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) 4:45:15 2. Paul Seixas (Decathlon CMA CGM Team) +1:00 3. Isaac del Toro (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) +1:09 6. Jan Christen (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) +2:07
|
Posted by: DubaiPRNetwork Editorial Team
Viewed 5883 times
PR Category: Events & Entertainment
Posted on: Monday, March 9, 2026 9:13:00 AM UAE local time (GMT+4)
|
|
| Previous Story: Del Toro takes Tirreno-Adriatico lead with podium finish on...
|
| Next Story: Al Tadawi crowned volleyball champions at 13th Nad Al Sheba...
|
|
|
More from Events & Entertainment
MENAFN12032026003092003082ID1110855439
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the
information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept
any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images,
videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information
contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright
issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment