IATA Releases 2025 Safety Report

0 March 2026 (Geneva) – The International Air Transport Association (IATA) released its 2025 Annual Safety Report demonstrating a solid year of safety performance with the following highlights:

The all-accident rate of 1.32 per million flights (one accident per 759,646 flights) was better than the 1.42 recorded in 2024 but slightly above the 2021-2025 five-year average of 1.27. There were 51 accidents in 2025 among 38.7 million flights. That is fewer than the 54 accidents among 37.9 million flights in 2024, but above the 2021-2025 five-year average of 44 accidents. There were eight fatal accidents in 2025. That is more than the seven fatal accidents recorded in 2024 and the five-year average of six fatal accidents. There were 394 onboard fatalities in 2025, more than the 244 fatalities reported in 2024 and the five-year average of 198.

"Flying is the safest form of long-distance travel. Accidents are extremely rare and each one reminds us to be even more focused on continuous improvement through global standards and collaboration guided by safety data. The result of that effort is clear in how the five-year rolling average rate for fatal accidents has improved. A decade ago, the rate stood at one fatal accident for every 3.5 million flights (2012-2016). Today, it is one fatal accident for every 5.6 million flights (2021-2025). Flying is so safe that even one accident among the nearly 40 million flights operated annually moves the global data. Every accident is, of course, one too many. The goal for aviation remains zero accidents and zero fatalities," said Willie Walsh, IATA's Director General.

Key insights from the report include:

The most common accidents in 2025 were tail strikes, landing gear events, runway excursions, and ground damage. This underscores the importance of take-off, landing, and ground handling safety measures. Notably there were no loss of control inflight (LOC-I) accidents in 2025. It is the second time this has been achieved (previously in 2020) and is significant as LOC-I are a leading cause of fatalities. Airport facilities contributed to 16% of accidents in 2025. This reinforces the need to fully respect global standards for runway safety areas, frangible installations within safety zones, and the effective mitigation of hazards such as runway surface contaminants, inadequate markings or lighting, and obstacles within protected areas or near runways.

"Airport infrastructure and runway environments play a critical role in accident outcomes. In several events, rigid obstacles near runways increased accident severity, likely turning otherwise survivable occurrences into fatal ones. All airports and regulators should continuously review runway safety areas and the structures near runways for compliance with global safety standards," said Walsh.

IOSA airlines: Airlines on the registry of the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) had an all-accident rate of 0.98, significantly lower than the 2.55 recorded by non-IOSA carriers. The all-accident rate of IATA member airlines was 0.72 per million flights, significantly lower than the 3.09 for non-IATA members. All IATA member airlines capable of being IOSA-audited are on the IOSA registry. Fatality risk, which measures the potential for loss of life increased to 0.17 per million flights, higher than 2024 (0.06) and the five-year average (0.12). The increase in fatality risk was driven by a small number of fatal accidents. For example, Air India 171 (with 241 fatalities) and PSA Airlines flight 5342 (with 64 fatalities) accounted for over 77% of all loss of life on board aircraft in 2025.

All Accident Safety Performance by Region of Carrier Registration

Africa: With seven accidents in 2025, the all-accident rate improved from 12.13 per million sectors in 2024 to 7.86 in 2025, which is below the five-year average of 9.37. Africa (AFI) recorded the highest accident rate of any region. The fatality risk increased from zero in 2024 to 2.19 in 2025. The most common accident types in 2025 were runway excursions and 'other end state'. A review of 'other end state' cases (where precise categorization cannot be made for various reasons including insufficient information) since 2018 shows that the AFI region accounts for the majority of these events, underscoring the need for improved compliance with state investigation obligations under Annex 13 of the Chicago Convention. Of accidents involving AFI-based operators, 71% involved turboprop aircraft. Asia-Pacific: With six accidents in 2025, the all-accident rate improved from 1.08 per million sectors in 2024 to 0.91 in 2025. This was better than the five-year average of 0.99. Fatality risk remained unchanged at 0.15 in 2025 when rounded to two decimal places, although the precise rate declined slightly. The most common accident types in 2025 were ground damage and tail strikes. Commonwealth of Independent States: With four accidents in 2025, the all-accident rate increased from 1.44 accidents per million sectors in 2024 to 2.74 in 2025, exceeding the region's five-year average of 2.26. The fatality risk increased from zero in 2024 to 0.69 in 2025. All accidents occurred with turboprop aircraft, including one fatal controlled flight into terrain (CFIT) event that resulted in 48 fatalities Europe: With 11 accidents in 2025, the all-accident rate improved from 1.48 per million sectors in 2024 to 1.30 accidents in 2025. This was higher than the region's five-year average accident rate of 1.11. The fatality risk rate was zero in 2025, an improvement from 0.03 in 2024. The largest proportion of accidents were related to inflight damage and tail strike. Latin America and the Caribbean: With five accidents in 2025, the all-accident rate improved from 1.84 accidents per million sectors in 2024 to 1.77 accidents in 2025. This was better than the five-year average of 2.02. The fatality risk decreased from 0.37 in 2024 to 0.26 in 2025. The largest proportion of accidents was runway excursions. Middle East and North Africa: With one accident in 2025, involving a runway excursion, the all-accident rate improved from 1.09 accidents per million sectors in 2024 to 0.53 in 2025 and was also better than its five-year average of 1.01. Fatality risk has remained zero since 2019. North America: With 16 accidents reported in 2025, the all-accident rate rose from 1.49 per million sectors in 2024 to 1.68 in 2025, which was above the region's five-year average of 1.33. The fatality risk rate increased from zero in 2024 to 0.21 in 2025. The most common accident types in 2025 were ground damage and tail strike.- North Asia: With one non-fatal tail strike accident, the all-accident rate was unchanged from 2024 at 0.16 per million sectors in 2025. This was better than the region's five-year average of 0.18 accidents per million sectors. Fatality risk has remained zero since 2023.

Conflict Zone Risks

The proliferation of conflict zones is driving significant rerouting and operational complexity. In some regions, military activity has occurred in or near flight corridors. The latest reminder of this is the significant disruptions that have occurred with the outbreak of war between the US/Israel and Iran. Close coordination between military and civil authorities is essential to ensure the safe operations of civil aircraft.

When conflict zones present risks that cannot be mitigated, states are responsible for restricting or closing airspace in a timely, transparent, and coordinated manner. It is essential that the process of closing and eventually to re-opening airspace remains focused on safety and security parameters and is not politicized. Moreover, clear, consistent, and professionally communicated Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) and risk advisories are critical information for airlines to consider when conducting their own risk assessments in support of safe and efficient flight operations.

"Civil aircraft must never be placed at risk from military activity-deliberately or accidentally. When tensions rise, governments must share timely risk information, ensure effective civil–military coordination, restrict airspace where needed, and provide airlines with sufficient information for their own risk assessments. Whether closing or re-opening airspace, safety depends on transparency, facts, and coordination," said Walsh.

GNSS Interference

Incidents of Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) interference capable of misleading aircraft navigation systems have risen sharply in recent years. IATA's Incident Data eXchange indicates that reported jamming events in 2025 increased by 67% compared to 2023 while reported GPS spoofing incidents rose by 193%.

"GNSS interference events are deeply concerning. Airlines rely on GNSS for safe and efficient flight operations. While system redundancies support safe operations in the face of these deliberate acts, immediate steps by governments and air navigation service providers are needed to improve situational awareness and enhance mitigation tools for pilots. Ultimately, the practice of GNSS interference must be stopped. Anything less is both unacceptable and irresponsible," said Walsh.

Timely, Comprehensive, and Public Accident Reports

Accident investigation reports that are delayed, incomplete, or unpublished withhold valuable safety insights that can improve safety. IATA's analysis of investigations conducted between 2019 and 2023 indicates that only 63% of accident reports were completed in line with state obligations under the Chicago Convention. Because investigations routinely take more than one year to finalize, a five‐year dataset ending in 2023 provides an accurate view of global performance.

Investigations are the responsibility of the states in which accidents or incidents have occurred. When grouped regionally, significant variations in completion rates are noted. The Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) recorded the highest completion rate (81%), followed by North America (78%), Europe (75%), Asia-Pacific (68%), North Asia (67%), Middle East and North Africa (67%), Latin America and the Caribbean (60%), and Africa (19%).

"Accident investigation helps us improve safety, but many reports are not published in a timely, complete, or accessible way. Some are not made public while others lack clear recommendations. Annex 13 of the Chicago Convention is clear about state obligations. While compliance with this obligation is improving, anything less than 100% shortchanges everyone on opportunities to improve. Where accident investigation capacity is the challenge, coordinated global support to strengthen investigation capabilities is needed," said Walsh.

To support transparency and strengthen industry-wide safety learning, IATA has established a centralized platform that consolidates safety recommendations from final investigation reports into a single global repository. This improves access to critical safety insights, enables data-driven analysis, and supports industry efforts to prevent similar events in the future.

