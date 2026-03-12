Fred The Sunshine Jeweler Celebrates Its Iconic Force 10 Line With New High Jewelry Creations

Created 60 years ago, the FRED's Force 10 bracelet has become a jewelry icon and an enduring symbol of the Maison's audacity and spirit of freedom. This year, as The Sunshine Jeweler celebrates its 90th anniversary, FRED unveils 17 new High Jewelry creations that pay tribute to the bold signature design and magnify the collection's signature codes - the iconic cable and buckle, while reflecting the Maison's constant pursuit of innovation.

In its XL variations, Force 10 reveals its full strength through a necklace crafted in white or yellow gold featuring an XL buckle set with pav diamonds and paired with three interchangeable cables.

The collection also celebrates the FRED Hero Cut, an exclusive diamond cut created in 2022 and recognized by the Gemological Institute of America (GIA). Inspired by the contours of a sailboat and a shield, the cut features 36 facets - a reference to the year 1936 when the Maison was established, giving the diamonds exceptional brilliance and radiance.

An ode to the spirit of the Roaring Twenties, the collection also introduces Force 10 Pompon, a new motif where the iconic buckle transforms into a tassel adorned with diamond-set drops.

The Force 10 has been a symbol of courage and determination, a jewel to be worn like precious and radiant strength. Through these new High Jewelry creations, FRED celebrates its iconic design and its many expressions, reflecting The Sunshine Jeweler's creative audacity and timeless spirit of freedom.

Posted by: DubaiPRNetwork Editorial Team

Viewed 2087 times

PR Category: Fashion, Lifestyle & Luxury

Posted on: Wednesday, March 11, 2026 2:04:00 PM UAE local time (GMT+4)