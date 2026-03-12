RAK Hospital Thanks Taxi Drivers With Iftar Meal Initiative

11 March 2026; Ras Al Khaimah, UAE – In the spirit of compassion and togetherness that defines the holy month of Ramadan, and at a time when acts of kindness and solidarity carry even deeper meaning, RAK Hospital continued its annual initiative of distributing Iftar meals to Ras Al Khaimah Taxi drivers serving the community across the emirate.

Recognizing the long hours taxi drivers spend on the road, often away from their families during the time of Iftar, the hospital organized the meal distribution at its premises to ensure drivers could pause briefly during their shifts to collect a warm meal to break their fast.

Commenting on the initiative, Dr. Ashendu Kumar Pandey, Group CEO of Arabian Healthcare and RAK Hospital, said: "Ramadan is a time of reflection, compassion, and caring for one another. In moments when the world around us can feel uncertain, small gestures of generosity remind us of the strength of community and shared humanity. Taxi drivers dedicate long hours to serving residents and visitors alike, and this initiative is our way of expressing appreciation for their dedication and ensuring they feel valued during this sacred month."

By extending gratitude and support to those who serve the community every day, RAK Hospital continues to uphold the values of empathy, unity, and care that lie at the heart of Ramadan.

