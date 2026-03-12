Eid Shoppers In Dubai Can Win Up To 200,000 Dirhams In Eidiya

25 lucky winners receive cash prizes in the Season of Wulfa' Eid in Dubai Shop, Scan and win campaign 13 participating malls in total

Dubai, UAE: Shoppers across Dubai can celebrate the joy of Eid Al Fitr with exciting rewards as the Season of Wulfa - Eid in Dubai Shop, Scan & Win campaign returns with a total of 200,000 Dirhams in Eidiya prizes for 25 lucky winners. Running from 9 to 21 March 2026, the festive promotion invites residents and visitors to enjoy rewarding shopping experiences across participating malls in the city while celebrating the spirit of togetherness and generosity that defines Eid.

Designed to add even more excitement to the Eid shopping season, the campaign encourages shoppers to explore Dubai's vibrant retail destinations while searching for the perfect gifts, festive fashion, and memorable experiences with family and friends.

To participate, shoppers simply need to spend 200 Dirhams or more at any participating mall, scan the in-store QR code, and upload their purchase receipt along with their details. Once submitted, customers will automatically be entered into the digital raffle draw for a chance to win exciting cash rewards.

The campaign will award a total of 200,000 Dirhams in cash prizes to 25 lucky winners, including:

15,000 Dirhams each for 5 winners 10,000 Dirhams each for 5 winners 5,000 Dirhams each for 15 winners

Raffle draws will take place on 20, 21, and 22 March 2026, bringing an exciting conclusion to the festive shopping campaign.

The Season of Wulfa - Eid in Dubai Shop, Scan & Win campaign will take place across several popular retail and community destinations throughout the city, including Al Ghurair Centre, Silicon Central, Bay Avenue, Arabian Center, Dubai Festival Plaza, Al Khail Gate Community Centre, Shorooq Community Centre, Serena Community Centre, Villanova Community Centre, Mudon Community Centre, New West Zone Mall's in Al Khail Gate & Al Mizhar 1 & 2. These locations offer shoppers convenient access to participate in the festive promotion while enjoying the vibrant Eid shopping atmosphere across Dubai.

Whether shoppers are selecting thoughtful gifts for loved ones, or simply enjoying the festive atmosphere across Dubai's retail destinations, every purchase during the campaign period carries the opportunity to turn everyday shopping into a rewarding experience.

The campaign is supported by BUZ Management & Marketing Consulting LLC, the official organising partner for the promotion.

“Eid is a time of generosity, celebration, and shared moments with loved ones, and the Season of Wulfa campaign reflects exactly that spirit,” said Baiju Kurieash, CEO of BUZ Management & Marketing Consulting LLC.“Through the Shop, Scan & Win promotion, we aim to create joyful shopping experiences across Dubai while rewarding customers with exciting prizes during one of the most meaningful festive periods of the year.”

As Dubai continues to celebrate Eid with vibrant retail experiences and festive activities across the city, the Shop & Win Rewards campaign adds another layer of excitement by encouraging shoppers to engage, explore, and celebrate the season across participating malls.

