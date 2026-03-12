Dubai Customs And DP World Foundation Distribute 144,000 Iftar Meals Through Ramadan Tent Initiative.

United Arab Emirates – Dubai – 11 March 2026: Dubai Customs, with the support of the DP World Foundation – the philanthropic arm of DP World is continuing to organise its Ramadan tent for the second consecutive year. The initiative aims to promote the values of solidarity and reinforce the role of institutions in serving the community during the holy month of Ramadan. The DP World Foundation's support for the Ramadan tent at Port Rashid contributes to expanding the reach of the initiative and enhancing its humanitarian impact.

The two tents located at Port Rashid and the Hatta border crossing provide around 4,800 iftar meals daily, bringing the total number of meals served throughout the month to approximately 144,000. The meals are prepared according to balanced health standards while ensuring easy access and efficient organization for beneficiaries.

The initiative is implemented in cooperation with Dubai Charity Association, reflecting the integration between the government and charitable sectors in supporting community initiatives during the holy month.

H.E. Nasser Abdulla, CEO and Vice Chairman of the DP World Foundation, said the initiative reflects the foundation's ongoing commitment to supporting the community and recognising the contributions of the workforce, particularly as part of its broader efforts during the holy month of Ramadan. As the philanthropic arm of DP World, the DP World Foundation works to provide an iftar tent to ensure that workers feel appreciated and cared for during this blessed month. Through such initiatives, the foundation continues to promote the values of compassion and responsibility that guide the nation's journey.

In the same context, Rashid Obaid Al Sharid, Executive Director of the Finance and Administration Division at Dubai Customs, said that the continuation of the Ramadan tent for the second year reflects Dubai Customs' vision of strengthening the concept of solidarity by combining operational efficiency with social responsibility. He noted that integrated institutional work goes beyond facilitating trade to include supporting social stability and enhancing quality of life.

Al Sharid added that the initiative aligns with the country's direction during the Year of the Family by reinforcing the values of compassion and solidarity that form the foundation of a cohesive society. He emphasised that supporting working communities and strengthening their sense of appreciation and care contributes to family stability and enhances the overall social system.

He further noted that Dubai Customs adopts a sustainable approach to its community initiatives based on effective partnerships, impact measurement and enhancing added value, in line with Dubai's development priorities and reinforcing its position as a global model in responsible and balanced government work.

