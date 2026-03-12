$317M Revenue In 2025 With Projected EBITDA Run Rate Of $9M$15M, Scaling Toward $500M$600M In 2026 For Telcom Leader: IQSTEL, Inc. (Nasdaq: IQST)

IQST Delivers Diversified Business with Divisions Focused on Telecommunications, Fintech, Electric Vehicles, Artificial Intelligence and More.

Partnership with Call Center in U.S. Health Services to Implement Next-Generation AI Solutions Using IQST Proprietary AI Technology.

Plan Toward $15 Million EBITDA Run Rate in 2026 and $1 Billion Revenue Goal in 2027.

Fintech Division Accelerates EBITDA Growth with Globetopper Contribution.

Litchfield Hills Research Issues Recommendation and Detailed Report on IQSTEL (IQST) with $18 Price Target.

Preliminary $317 Million Revenue for FY-2025 with Strategic Path Toward EBITDA Expansion.

Current Adjusted EBITDA Run Rate of Approximately $2.7 Million with Expectation to Increase by Both Organic Growth and Consolidation Initiatives.

Projected EBITDA Run Rate of $9–$15 Million as Revenue Scales Toward $500M–$600M in 2026, Representing the Company's Expected Financial Inflection Point.

Initiatives Expected to Generate Seven-Digit Annual Revenue by 2027, Improving Margin Profile and Earnings Quality.

$12.23 in Assets Per Share with $4.66 in Stockholders' Equity Per Share.

Launch of IQCortex at Mobile World Congress -- New AI Proprietary Platform Redefining Business Operations and Control Through Intelligent Orchestration.

AI Division Targeted to Generate Seven-Figure Annual Revenue by 2027.

Introduction of Quarterly Earnings Calls Beginning in 2026.

Debt-Free Nasdaq Company with No Convertible Notes or Warrants.

$IQST Has Launched Proprietary AI Platform Optimizing Business Operations and Control via Intelligent Orchestration



IQSTEL, Inc. (Nasdaq: IQST) offers cutting-edge solutions in Telecom, Fintech, Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Cybersecurity. Operating in 21 countries , IQST delivers high-value, high-margin services to its extensive global customer base. IQST projects $340 million in revenue for FY-2025, building on its strong business platform .

IQST has been building a strong business platform with its customers, selling them millions of dollars per month, and by leveraging this trust, the company is now beginning to sell high-tech, high-margin products across its divisions. IQST is strategically positioned to achieve $1 billion in revenue by 2027 through organic growth, acquisitions, and high-margin product expansion.







IQST has announced that its Fintech Division is positioned to play a key role in achieving the Company's goal of reaching a $15 million EBITDA run rate in 2026.

IQST completed the acquisition of Globetopper on July 1, 2025, and has since been accelerating its growth as part of the Company's strategic roadmap. Globetopper is expected to contribute approximately $16 million in Q3 2025 revenue and deliver $110,000 in EBITDA, making it cash flow positive for the quarter.

IQST plans to leverage its business platform - which already reaches over 600 of the largest telecom operators worldwide - to offer Globetopper's fintech services directly to its telecom customers.

Preliminary $317 Million Revenue for FY-2025 and Highlights of Strategic Path Toward EBITDA Expansion

On March 9th IQST announced preliminary revenue of approximately $317 million for fiscal year 2025, continuing the company's strong multi-year growth trajectory.

IQST currently operates at approximately a $400 million annual revenue run rate (80% Telecom, 20% Fintech), positioning IQST at the beginning of what management describes as its profit inflection phase, where operational scale begins to translate into accelerated EBITDA growth.

Because IQST is embedded within telecom operator infrastructure and billing systems, the platform indirectly serves approximately 2.7 billion end customers worldwide through its operator partners.

Beyond connectivity, this business platform enables IQST to cross-sell higher-margin technology solutions into an already monetized global network, leveraging long-standing relationships with telecom operators that already trust the company with millions of dollars in annual business.

IQST is now entering the next phase of its growth strategy focused on profitability expansion in 2026. This transition is expected to be driven by:

Operating leverage as revenue scales toward $500M–$600M.

Consolidation of minority ownership in key subsidiaries.

EBITDA-accretive acquisitions.

Expansion of higher-margin AI and cybersecurity services.

IQST currently reports an Adjusted EBITDA run rate of approximately $2.7 million and expects EBITDA to increase through both organic growth and consolidation initiatives.

IQST management projects EBITDA run rate could reach $9–$15 million as revenue scales toward $500M–$600M in 2026, representing the company's expected financial inflection point.

Potential Valuation Expansion Driven by EBITDA Growth

Companies operating in the IQST sector typically trade between 10x and 20x EBITDA. Based on these market benchmarks, IQST management believes its planned EBITDA expansion could significantly increase the implied valuation of the business.







Strategic Growth Through Acquisitions and Technology Expansion

IQST plans to pursue two targeted acquisitions in 2026, designed to accelerate the company's growth beyond $500 million in revenue while expanding its geographic footprint and technology capabilities.

In parallel, IQST is expanding into AI-enabled telecom solutions and cybersecurity services (IQSTEL AI & Digital Business Division), leveraging its existing telecom customer relationships to introduce higher-margin technology products into an already established global distribution network.

These initiatives are expected to generate seven-digit annual revenue by 2027, improving the company's margin profile and earnings quality.

IQST maintains a clean capital structure, including:

No convertible debt.

No warrants outstanding.

Approximately 4.9 million shares outstanding.

$12.23 in assets per share.

$4.66 in stockholders' equity per share.

Launch of IQCortex at Mobile World Congress -- New AI Proprietary Platform Redefining Business Operations and Control Through Intelligent Orchestration

On February 26th IQST announced the official launch of IQCortex ( ), a next-generation AI orchestration proprietary platform designed to fundamentally transform how enterprises manage operations, control risk, and execute decisions at scale.

IQCortex will be formally introduced to the global telecommunications and technology community by IQST next week at Mobile World Congress (MWC) Barcelona, one of the world's largest and most influential industry events.

The IQST IQCortex is not simply another AI tool - it represents a shift in how businesses operate.

Through its orchestration strategy, the IQST IQCortex continuously analyzes operational signals in real time and converts them into structured, governed actions. Instead of generating isolated recommendations, the platform coordinates decisions across systems - ensuring that every action is aligned with policy, traceable, and fully accountable.

This approach redefines operational control. Organizations no longer need to choose between speed and governance. IQCortex enables both.

From Monitoring Data to Orchestrating Action

Traditional systems monitor data. IQST IQCortexorchestrates action.

Built for the Tools Teams Already Use

IQST IQCortex integrates directly into enterprise environments - including Microsoft Copilot, ServiceNow, Jira Service Management, Grafana, Slack, and internal systems - without requiring new dashboards or disruptive system replacements.

Built on the Model Context Protocol (MCP), IQCortex securely connects to approved enterprise tools and data sources, delivering governed intelligence directly within existing workflows.

The result: a smarter operational backbone - without organizational friction.

Designed for High-Stakes Industries

IQST IQCortex delivers value across industries where operational precision and compliance are critical including Telecommunications, Financial Services, Cybersecurity, Healthcare, Government & Public Sector and Critical Infrastructure. In these environments, decisions must be fast - but they must also be explainable. IQST IQCortex provides both.

For more information about IQSTEL's AI services portfolio, please visit:

Summary of Annual Meeting and Highlights Key Strategic Priorities

On February 4th IQST released a summary of its Annual Meeting of Shareholders on January 30, 2026. Management highlighted IQST progress during 2025, including surpassing a $400 million annualized revenue run rate, reporting positive adjusted EBITDA from operating activities, strengthening the balance sheet by eliminating convertible debt, and continuing the diversification of its revenue streams across telecom, fintech, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Key Highlights from the Annual Meeting of Shareholders

AI Division Targeted to Generate Seven-Figure Annual Revenue by 2027.

Commitment to Enhanced Shareholder Oversight Through Proxy Approval of Major Transactions.

Strategic Acquisitions Planned to Achieve a $15 Million EBITDA Run Rate in 2026.

Introduction of Quarterly Earnings Calls Beginning in 2026.

Shareholder Letter Detailing Artificial Intelligence (AI) Strategy, Commercial Traction and 2026 Roadmap

On January 14th IQST issued a comprehensive Shareholder Letter detailing its Artificial Intelligence strategy, commercial roadmap, and early market traction. The letter providesshareholders with a transparent and in-depth view of how AI has become a core pillar of IQST long-term growth strategy and its evolution toward a high-tech, high-margin global corporation.







New letter outlines the IQST proprietary AI platform, revenue-generating products, early commercial momentum, and long-term value creation strategy across telecom and technology markets.

Click this direct link for full details:

For more information on $IQST visit: and

