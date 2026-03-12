California Therapist Cora Taylor Introduces Advanced TEAM-CBT Treatments For High-Achieving Adults Battling Anxiety And Burnout

MENAFN - GetNews) For adults who perform well, the constant need to succeed can be very hard on their mental and emotional health. California-licensed Marriage and Family Therapist Cora Taylor knows that this group of people has their own problems. She offers specialized therapy services to help with anxiety, perfectionism, depression, and insomnia. Cora works both online and in person in Roseville, California. She takes a supportive, results-oriented approach that helps driven people feel calm and confident without having to give up their drive or motivation.







Many skilled professionals get stuck in exhausting cycles of overthinking, constantly checking on themselves, and deep emotional exhaustion. These people are driven, responsible, and very dedicated to doing their best. They often feel a lot of pressure that keeps their nervous systems from ever really resting. Instead of just teaching patients how to deal with these symptoms, Cora helps change the patterns that cause the problems at their source. Cora uses the TEAM-CBT framework, created by Dr. David Burns, which is a specialized and structured type of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy that is very effective. This one-of-a-kind method helps set clear goals and build motivation while focusing on deep, advanced empathy, which sets the stage for real change.

Cora has been working in the field for more than ten years, and she continues to improve her therapeutic skills with ongoing training at the Feeling Good Institute. She learns directly from well-known experts like Dr. Jill Levit, Dr. Angela Krumm, Dr. Maor Katz, and Dr. David Burns himself. This strong dedication to lifelong learning gives her the most up-to-date, evidence-based tools. Cora uses targeted exposure treatments to treat panic disorders and other severe anxieties in addition to treating general anxiety and depression. She also takes a comprehensive approach by using Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia (CBT-I) to effectively tackle poor sleep, which often increases problems, and has additional training to understand the unique challenges of ADHD that many high achievers experience.

Cora's main goal in her clinical practice is to empower clients to take control of their lives in the long term. She helps her clients become their own therapists by teaching them to use advanced cognitive and behavioral tools in their daily lives. This helps them become more resilient, so they can keep feeling free and successful long after their therapy sessions are over. Clients learn to deal with the heaviness of life, stop their minds from spiraling, set healthier boundaries, and finally get restorative sleep in a supportive, understanding setting.

About Cora Taylor, LMFT:

Cora Taylor is a licensed psychotherapist in California (License #86950) who works with high-functioning adults and uses treatments that have been proven to work. Her private practice offers full virtual therapy throughout California, as well as in-person sessions at 1198 Melody Lane, Suite 113-M, in Roseville, California. Cora is dedicated to helping clients get over perfectionism and burnout. She combines her extensive clinical knowledge with real empathy to help people feel both calmer and more fulfilled.





