“At Three In The Afternoon”: A Poem Shared Beyond Borders

MENAFN - GetNews) Recently, the Italian Federation of Writers hosted a literary discussion titled "At Three in the Afternoon - The Global Resonance of a Deliveryman's Poem" at its intimate theater in Rome.

Attendees included Natale Antonio Rossi, president of the Italian Federation of Writers; Zhang Lingxiao, cultural counselor at the Chinese Embassy in Italy; Alessandra Brezzi and Federica Casalin, associate professors at the Oriental Institute of Sapienza University of Rome; and Yang Huiling, Chinese director of the Confucius Institute at Sapienza University of Rome. The event was co-hosted by the Italian Federation of Writers, the Rome 9 China–Italy Economic and Cultural Exchange Center, and the Suzhou Foreign Cultural Exchange Promotion Association. This report was jointly produced and released by Kunshan Integrated Media Center and Suzhou Broadcasting System.







Natale Antonio Rossi, president of the Italian Federation of Writers

"It was a focused sharing session. The federation attached great importance to this event. I was deeply moved by the works; gatherings like this let literary enthusiasts from China and Italy exchange experiences and deepen their understanding of each other's cultures. Both China and Italy have long, illustrious histories. The federation will collaborate with more Chinese universities to pursue further opportunities for exchange on Chinese literature."







Zhang Lingxiao, cultural counselor at the Chinese Embassy in Italy

"Wang Jibing is one of millions of ordinary workers in China. He chronicles his journeys in verse and conveys warmth through his poetry. Martina Benigni (Chinese name: Lin Mingyue), with her translation as a bridge, allows that warmth to cross linguistic borders and reach Italian readers. The story of Wang and Martina is a vivid, simple testament to Sino‐Italian friendship. May there be more such stories, and may the friendship between China and Italy deepen through sincere exchange."







At the event, Wang Jibing and Martina spoke with the audience. "The most rewarding part of falling in love with literature is that it cultivates kindness in people, and it has brought me many genuine friends. My friendship with Martina is a precious bond born of literature, dreams, and kindness," Wang said. "This is the power of literature: on a small scale, between individuals; on a larger scale, between peoples and nations-all can grow warmer and more beautiful through shared dreams and passions."

He also warmly invited the audience to visit China-come to Suzhou and Kunshan to stroll through ancient towns, savor aromatic coffee, enjoy the melodies of Kunqu opera, and experience the warmth and beauty together.







Martina Benigni, doctoral student in Asian and African Civilizations at Sapienza University of Rome

"I got to know Mr. Wang through literature. At first he was simply a 'poet pal' to me; now he is one of the most important friends in my life. Wang is a poet who sees poetry in everyday life and shares that beauty with us. Both China and Italy have many delivery workers-people who, though constantly busy and racing against time, still carry dreams in their hearts. I hope everyone can hold on to their dreams and strive to make them come true."

Chinese-born writer Hu Lanbo, the event's Italian curator, said she hopes to bring the heartwarming story of "At Three in the Afternoon" to more people in China and Italy, allowing Wang's poetry-imbued with the warmth of ordinary Chinese life and its inner resilience-to reach a wider audience. During the gathering, Kunshan screened its city promotional video and presented intangible cultural heritage souvenirs, such as Kun embroidery, to the audience to strengthen cultural exchange and mutual learning with Italy and Rome. Prior to the event, Wang Jibing gave an exclusive interview to Italy's RAI 2.

Wang Jibing, the "deliveryman poet" from Kunshan, Suzhou, is a representative figure of China's "new popular literature and art" in the new era and was named a model in the national 11th "Learning from Lei Feng" campaign. In the gaps between delivery shifts, he writes poems on scraps of paper and even on the palm of his hand, producing more than 6,000 poems over the years. His work has been translated into multiple languages and published in five countries. In 2026, English and French editions of his poetry collection Low Altitude Flight are scheduled for publication in the United States and France, respectively. In his poems, Wang affectionately depicts Kunshan, revealing a dreamer who keeps his optimism and gentle humor.







Since last December, sharing sessions for "At Three in the Afternoon - The Global Resonance of a Deliveryman's Poem" have been held at the Rome 9 China–Italy Economic and Cultural Exchange Center, Liceo Mamiani di Pesaro (Mamiani High School in Pesaro), and Nanjing Audit University in China. For tthis latest session in Rome, Wang Jibing traveled from Kunshan to appear on stage with Martina.