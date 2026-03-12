PT THE CUBE GROUP Announces Strategic Agreements With Cross Hotels & Resorts For CROSS Bali Uluwatu

MENAFN - GetNews) PT THE CUBE GROUP has signed a 12-year Hotel Management Agreement, with extension options, and a Technical Support Agreement with Cross Hotels & Resorts for its Bali-based hospitality development, branded as Cross Bali Uluwatu.







The project, Cross Bali Uluwatu, will comprise approximately 120–130 keys and is located on an ocean-facing site in Pecatu, Uluwatu. It is positioned within the upper-upscale segment of CROSS' portfolio and operates under SONO Hotels and Resorts Asia, part of SONO Hospitality Group, a hospitality platform with a growing presence across Asia-Pacific.

The land is held under an Indonesian PT PMA structure with Hak Guna Bangunan (HGB) title, the most secure for foreigners to invest in Indonesia. The development has secured its building permit and has entered the construction phase, with earthworks nearing completion and infrastructure works advancing on site. Project documentation continues to be refined in alignment with brand operational standards and full regulatory compliance as execution progresses. According to CUBE Group Bali, the asset is structured as a long-term hospitality development with a focus on disciplined execution, capital efficiency, and value creation, while integrating responsibly into Bali's cultural and environmental context.

“Cross Bali Uluwatu is being delivered with a clear focus on execution quality and value creation,” said Mikhail Silyachev, CEO and General Manager of PT THE CUBE GROUP.“These agreements allow us to align brand standards and operational requirements early, while maintaining disciplined governance throughout the construction phase.”







Dauren Nurgaliev, Co-Founder and Director of PT THE CUBE GROUP, said Bali remains one of Southeast Asia's most dynamic hospitality markets and continues to attract international capital.“Bali's tourism fundamentals remain strong, making it a compelling destination for hotel Investment and international investors looking to invest in Bali. Our goal is to deliver a project that reflects international hospitality standards while contributing to the long-term growth of the Bali Real estate and tourism sector.”

Fenty Prawiraatmadja, Marketing Director of PT THE CUBE GROUP, added:“Cross Bali Uluwatu is designed to resonate with both global travelers and the local community. As interest in hotel investment and opportunities to invest in Bali continues to grow, we are proud to see the project progress in a way that respects Bali's cultural identity and environment while contributing positively to the island's Bali real estate and hospitality ecosystem.”

The company said the project follows a long-term development approach that combines international investment standards with local execution and advisory integration.

About PT THE CUBE GROUP

PT THE CUBE GROUP is a Bali-based hospitality developer focused on capital-efficient projects designed to deliver long-term, risk-adjusted returns within Indonesia's regulatory framework. The company integrates international investment standards with local execution, positioning its assets for durable performance in supply-constrained markets.

Established by internationally experienced founders in real estate, land development, and cross-border transactions, the Group has built a multicultural team operating on the ground in Bali. Its model combines global structuring expertise with local advisory integration, enabling projects to navigate regulatory complexity while maintaining institutional discipline. Operating under the principle of Community, Culture, Capital, PT THE CUBE GROUP positions development not only as asset creation, but as structured long-term value aligned with local context and international capital expectations.

