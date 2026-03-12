Leading Public Speaking Coach Michelle Bowden Expands Public Speaking Courses In Sydney To Meet Growing Demand

MENAFN - GetNews)



SYDNEY, Australia - March 12, 2026 - Award-winning presentation skills expert and best-selling author Michelle Bowden has announced expanded availability of her highly regarded public speaking courses in Sydney, helping professionals across industries build confidence, influence and clarity when presenting.

With nearly three decades of experience coaching executives, leaders and subject matter experts, Bowden has become one of Australia's most recognised public speaking coaches, working with organisations in banking, technology, pharmaceuticals, retail and telecommunications.

Her programs focus on helping professionals turn expertise into persuasive communication - a skill increasingly critical in modern business.

"Most professionals know their subject matter extremely well," Bowden says. "What they often lack is a clear structure for presenting their ideas persuasively. Once people learn how to analyse their audience, design their message and deliver it confidently, their communication improves dramatically."

Growing demand for Public Speaking training in Sydney

As organisations place greater emphasis on leadership communication and stakeholder influence, demand for public speaking training in Sydney has grown significantly.

Bowden's renowned Persuasive Presentation Skills Masterclass has been delivered more than 1,065 times to over 13,500 professionals, making it one of Australia's most established public speaking workshops.

Participants learn practical techniques for:

. structuring persuasive presentations

. managing nerves and building confidence

. connecting with audiences

. influencing decisions through clear communication

These programs are delivered through corporate training as well as open public speaking workshops in Sydney for professionals looking to strengthen their presentation and communication skills.

Why Public Speaking Skills matter in modern business

In today's workplace, the ability to communicate clearly and persuasively is increasingly recognised as a critical leadership skill.

Professionals are expected to present ideas, influence decisions and communicate complex information to colleagues, clients and stakeholders. Yet many highly capable professionals have never received formal communication training.

As a trusted public speaking coach Sydney, Bowden works with executives, sales teams and technical experts who want to communicate with greater clarity, confidence and impact.

Her coaching combines behavioural science, structured messaging frameworks and practical delivery techniques that professionals can immediately apply in meetings, presentations and high-stakes conversations.

Bowden is also the internationally published best-selling author of How to Present: The Ultimate Guide to Presenting Live and Online (Wiley), widely recognised as one of the most comprehensive books on business presentations.

Professionals interested in developing their communication skills or attending an upcoming public speaking workshop in Sydney can learn more about Michelle Bowden's public speaking courses in Sydney

About Michelle Bowden

About Michelle Bowden

Michelle Bowden is an award-winning presentation skills expert, keynote speaker and highly sought-after public speaking coach who has helped more than 13,000 professionals communicate with confidence and influence. She is the best-selling author of How to Present and delivers public speaking training, coaching and workshops across Australia.