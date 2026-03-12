World Engineering Day For Sustainable Development 2026, An International Day Proclaimed By UNESCO, To Profile Thompson Rivers University As An Official Partner

London, UK - 12 March, 2026 - Thompson Rivers University has been announced as an official partner for World Engineering Day for Sustainable Development (WED) 2026, the annual initiative highlighting the essential role that engineers and engineering play around the world.

As a leader in wildfire research, Thompson Rivers University (TRU) contributes to global wildfire solutions through an interdisciplinary approach that informs real-world practice. This work is strengthened by community partnerships, helping translate research into action that supports preparedness and long-term resilience.

“World Engineering Day highlights the power of applied knowledge to address complex global challenges,” says Dr. Airini, president and vice-chancellor of Thompson Rivers University.“At TRU, we are proud to contribute research and innovation that advance sustainable wildfire management and support communities around the world as they prepare for and adapt to a changing climate.”

World Engineering Day celebrations launched in Jakarta, Indonesia, on 4 March 2026, marking the start of a year-long campaign of events, films, features and news. The focus of this year's theme is“Smart engineering for a sustainable future through innovation and digitalisation”.

An official International Day, as proclaimed by UNESCO, WED is operated by the World Federation of Engineering Organisations (WFEO), the global body that spans members from more than 100 countries and represents over 30 million engineers worldwide.

WED 2026 provides governments, UN-associated organisations, policymakers, educators and leaders in the public and private sectors with the opportunity to raise awareness of the importance of engineering. All campaign content will be produced by SJH Studios – the official media partner and broadcaster for WED – and hosted on the official WED website at .

Seng-Chuan Tan, President of the WFEO, says:“World Engineering Day brings together engineers, governments, academia, industries and individuals to exchange ideas, drive innovation and take meaningful action. Collaboration is essential – we must work together to transform innovative ideas into real-world impact. When we bring together different voices, perspectives and expertise, we create stronger, more sustainable solutions.”

Ludovica Bellomaria, SJH Group Director, Operations, says:“World Engineering Day is a unique opportunity for organisations to share the best of what the industry has to offer, so we're excited to have Thompson Rivers University providing their expertise in sustainable wildfire management as an official partner.”

To view Thompson Rivers University's WED content, go to

