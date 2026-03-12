Mold Release Agents Market Outlook 2026: Expanding Opportunities, Top Companies & Forward-Looking Forecasts

MENAFN - GetNews) The Mold Release Agents Market is witnessing steady growth driven by increasing demand from industries such as automotive, construction, rubber, plastics, and composites. Advancements in eco-friendly and water-based formulations, along with the expansion of manufacturing activities, are expected to further support market development and create new opportunities in the coming years.

The Mold Release Agents Market is projected to grow from USD 2.39 billion in 2025 to USD 3.25 billion by 2030, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.32% in terms of value. The research report provides access to critical information such as mold release agents market growth drivers, market growth restraints, current market trends, the market's economic and financial structure, and other key market details. The mold release agents market is growing due to the increasing production activity and the rising focus on efficient, high-quality production. Mold release agents help improve surface finish, cycle times, and mold life. Rising production in the automotive sector, construction industry, and other consumption goods sectors is also pushing the growth of the mold release agents market. Additionally, an increased focus on advanced, environmentally compliant mold release agents is further leading to positive growth.

By application, the concrete segment was the second-largest market in the mold release agents market in 2024.

The concrete segment was the second-largest market for mold release agents in 2024. With the increased construction activities on a global scale, the requirement for effective release agents for concrete molding is propelling the growth of the mold release agents market. The demand for effective mold release agents is further driven by the requirement for improved mold life, surface quality, and shortening of mold cycles.

By type, the solvent-based mold release agents segment accounted for the second-largest market share in 2024.

The solvent-based mold release agents segment accounted for the second-largest market share in 2024, in terms of value. This can be attributed to the better performance capabilities of solvent-based mold release agents in high-temperature and heavy usage sectors, such as die-casting and industrial molding. This growth is despite the increasing trend toward the use of eco-friendly and water-based alternatives. Additionally, the growing demand from the automotive and construction sectors further propels the demand for solvent-based mold release agents.

Europe was the second-largest market for mold release agents in 2024.

In 2024, Europe accounted for the second-largest share of the global mold release agents market. The market growth was driven by the region's strong automotive, industrial, and manufacturing sectors. Additionally, its emphasis on high-quality production standards and advanced manufacturing technologies fuels consistent demand. Moreover, strict regulations concerning the environment are further promoting the usage of water-based mold release agents. Solvent-based release agents, on the other hand, are being used for specific industrial uses in the region.

Mold Release Agents Companies

The key players in the report include Freudenberg Group (Germany), Daikin Industries, Ltd. (Japan), Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), LANXESS AG (Germany), Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), Dow Inc. (US), Michelman, Inc. (US), Marbocote Ltd. (UK), McGee Industries, Inc. (US), and Miller-Stephenson, Inc. (US).

The Freudenberg Group has two parent companies: Freudenberg & Co. KG and Freudenberg SE. Freudenberg & Co. KG serves as the strategic parent company, while Freudenberg SE is responsible for managing business operations. The company develops and markets a variety of products, including seals, vibration control components, technical textiles, filters, cleaning technologies, specialty chemicals, and medical products. Freudenberg operates through ten divisions: Automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), end users, mechanical and plant engineering, construction, spare parts, textiles and apparel, medicine and pharmaceuticals, energy and water, chemicals, and other industrial sectors. Additionally, the company offers mold release agents within its chemicals division through its subsidiary, Chem-Trend L.P. The Freudenberg Group has 60 operating sites located worldwide, including Europe, the Middle East & Africa, North America, South America, and Asia Pacific. In 2023, Chem-Trend L.P. acquired the Mavcoat brand of mold release products from Maverix Solutions, Inc. As part of this acquisition, Mavcoat solutions are expected to be integrated into Chem-Trend's global manufacturing facilities and product offerings.

LANXESS AG is a leading specialty chemicals company that specializes in the production, development, and marketing of chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer protection, specialty additives, advanced intermediates, and other segments. Within the specialty additives division, LANXESS offers mold release agents through its subsidiary, RheinChemie Additives. The company has received an ISS ESG rating of“Prime,” which has placed it among the top 8% of 170 listed chemicals companies. LANXESS operates 65 production sites worldwide and conducts 32 Health, Safety, and Environment (HSE) checks at its facilities across 19 countries in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, North America, Asia Pacific, and South America. In 2024, LANXESS AG completed the extension of its Rhenodiv production line in Jhagadia. This new facility enables the RheinChemie business unit to significantly increase production capacity, allowing it to meet the growing demand from the Asian tire and rubber goods markets, particularly in the Indian subcontinent.

