Molecular Diagnostics Market Size, Share & Growth Forecast To 2030

Molecular Diagnostics Market by Product & Service (Kits, Instruments, Software), Test Type (Lab, PoC), Sample (Blood, Urine), Technology (PCR, NGS, ISH), and Application (Infectious (Hepatitis, HIV, HAI, Flu), Cancer (Breast, Lung)) - Global Forecast to 2030

According to MarketsandMarkets, The report " Molecular Diagnostics Market by Product & Service (Kits, Instruments, Software), Test Type (Lab, PoC), Sample (Blood, Urine), Technology (PCR, NGS, ISH), and Application (Infectious (Hepatitis, HIV, HAI, Flu), Cancer (Breast, Lung)) - Global Forecast to 2030", is valued at an estimated USD 19.48 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 30.74 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period.

772 Market Data Tables

61 Figures 539 Pages and in-depth TOC on " Molecular Diagnostics Market - Global Forecast to 2030”

Some of the prominent key players are:



Danaher Corporation (US),

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland),

Hologic, Inc. (US),

Illumina, Inc. (US),

Abbott (US),

bioMérieux (France),

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US),

QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Revvity, Inc. (US),and many more......

Mergers & acquisitions, investments & expansions, partnerships & collaborations, and new product developments are some of the major strategies adopted by these key players to enhance their positions in the Molecular Diagnostics Market.

By Product & Service, the global molecular diagnostics market is segmented into reagents & kits, instruments, and services & software. The reagents & kits segment represented the largest segment of the molecular diagnostics market, primarily because these products are consumables that are required in high volumes for each diagnostic test, ensuring recurring demand.

By test type, the molecular diagnostics market is divided into lab tests and PoC tests. The lab tests segment accounted for the largest market in 2024. This is primarily due to the widespread use of molecular testing in centralized laboratories, which handle high patient volumes and require advanced, high-throughput platforms.

By sample type, the molecular diagnostics market is segmented into blood, serum & plasma; urine; and other samples. The blood, serum, and plasma segment is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. This growth is driven by the broad clinical applicability of these samples in detecting infectious diseases, genetic disorders, and cancer.

By Technology, the molecular diagnostics market is categorized into polymerase chain reaction (PCR), isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology, in situ hybridization, DNA sequencing & next-generation sequencing (NGS), DNA microarrays, and other technologies.

Based on applications, the molecular diagnostics market is segmented into infectious disease diagnostics, oncology testing, genetic testing, and other applications. Among these, the infectious disease diagnostics segment holds the largest share.

By end user, the molecular diagnostics is categorized into diagnostic laboratories, hospitals & clinics, and other end users. The diagnostic laboratories segment accounted for the largest market. The molecular diagnostics market has been segmented into five geographical regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is estimated to be the largest regional market for molecular diagnostics, supported by a strong healthcare infrastructure and high adoption of advanced testing technologies.

The molecular diagnostics market is experiencing significant growth, driven by a combination of technological advancements and rising healthcare needs. The increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, cancer, and genetic disorders is further fueling the demand for accurate and early diagnostic solutions. Technological innovations in PCR, next-generation sequencing (NGS), and isothermal amplification have enhanced test speed, sensitivity, and versatility, supporting broader clinical adoption. Additionally, expanding access to healthcare in emerging markets, increasing investment in research and development, and rising awareness of preventive health are further contributing to market expansion.

