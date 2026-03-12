Infection Control Market Size, Share & Growth Forecast To 2030

MENAFN - GetNews)



Infection Control Market by Product (Sterilization Equipment: Hydrogen Peroxide, Ethylene, Radiation), Service (ETO, Gamma, E-Beam), Disinfection (Wipes, Disinfector), Gown, Mask, Endoscope Reprocessing, End User (Hospital, Pharma) - Global Forecast to 2030

According to MarketsandMarkets, The report " Infection Control Market by Product (Sterilization Equipment: Hydrogen Peroxide, Ethylene, Radiation), Service (ETO, Gamma, E-Beam), Disinfection (Wipes, Disinfector), Gown, Mask, Endoscope Reprocessing, End User (Hospital, Pharma) - Global Forecast to 2030", is projected to reach USD 77.67 billion by 2030 from USD 57.31 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 6.3%.

Download PDF Brochure:

Browse



635 Market Data Tables

59 Figures 616 Pages and in-depth TOC on " Infection Control Market - Global Forecast to 2030”.

Some of the prominent key players are:



STERIS (US),

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc. (UK),

Fortive (US),

Sotera Health (US),

Solventum (US),

Getinge AB (Sweden),

Ecolab, Inc. (US), Olympus Corporation (Japan), and many more......

Mergers & acquisitions, investments & expansions, partnerships & collaborations, and new product developments are some of the major strategies adopted by these key players to enhance their positions in the Infection Control Market.

Request Sample Pages:



The infection control market is divided into five main segments based on treatment: sterilization products & services, cleaning & disinfection products, protective barriers, endoscope reprocessing products, and other infection control products. Cleaning and disinfection products are crucial in infection control as they eliminate harmful pathogens from surfaces, equipment, and environments, thereby breaking the chain of infection.

Based on end user, the infection control market is divided into hospitals & clinics, medical device companies, pharmaceutical companies, the life science industry, and other end users. Among these end users, the hospitals & clinics segment held the largest market share in 2024 for infection control. The hospitals and clinics segment holds the largest share of the infection control market because these facilities face the highest risk of infection transmission due to high patient volumes, frequent invasive procedures, and intensive use of medical devices. The infection control market is segmented into six major segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, and GCC Countries. North America held the largest market share in the infection control market in 2024, primarily due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure, stringent regulatory standards, and strong emphasis on patient safety.

The growth of the infection control market is driven by the rising prevalence of healthcare-associated infections (HAIs), the increasing number of surgical procedures, and continuous advancements in reprocessing technologies. There is also a growing emphasis on sterilization and disinfection of food, along with technological improvements in sterilization equipment and an increasing trend of outsourcing services among pharmaceutical companies, medical device manufacturers, and hospitals. However, the market faces restraints such as growing concerns about the safety of reprocessed instruments, the consequences associated with chemical disinfectant use, and the high cost of endoscopy reprocessing, coupled with limited reimbursements. Simultaneously, opportunities lie in the increasing prevalence of medical device and pharmaceutical companies in developing nations, the reintegration of ethylene oxide sterilization, and the growing utilization of E-beam sterilization.

Related Reports:

In Vitro Diagnostics Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Sterilization Equipment Market - Global Forecast to 2031