Healthcare IT Market Projected To Reach $961.26 Billion By 2030

Healthcare IT Market by Solution [Clinical (EHR, PHM, PACs & VNA, Telehealth, RCM, CDSS, LIS), Nonclinical (Analytics, RCM, Pharmacy, Interoperability), Service (Claim, Billing, Supply)], End User (Hospital, ASC, Pharmacy, Payer) - Global Forecast to 2030.

According to MarketsandMarkets, The report " Healthcare IT Market by Solution [Clinical (EHR, PHM, PACs & VNA, Telehealth, RCM, CDSS, LIS), Nonclinical (Analytics, RCM, Pharmacy, Interoperability), Service (Claim, Billing, Supply)], End User (Hospital, ASC, Pharmacy, Payer) - Global Forecast to 2030” is projected to grow from USD 480.49 billion in 2025 and to reach USD 961.26 billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.9% during the forecast period.

Optum (US),

Cerner Corporation (US),

Cognizant (US),

Change Healthcare (US),

Philips (US),

Epic Systems Corporation (US), Dell Technologies (US), and many more......

Mergers & acquisitions, investments & expansions, partnerships & collaborations, and new product developments are some of the major strategies adopted by these key players to enhance their positions in the Healthcare IT Market.

Based on the component, the software segment is expected to experience the fastest growth in the healthcare IT market. Software segments are divided into three types: web-based, cloud-based, and on-premises. A significant share of this segment is due to the increasing adoption of cloud-based software, as providers don't have to invest heavily upfront, and cloud solutions enhance flexibility and mobility, allowing healthcare professionals to securely access patient data from anywhere using mobile devices.

Healthcare provider solutions are expected to register the highest growth. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the demand for value-based care, government initiatives to improve patient care, the rising use of advanced technology solutions, and the need for more efficient delivery of healthcare services. The transition from paper-driven systems to electronic medical records (EMRs) not only mitigates the cost-of-error problem but also curtails administrative expenses.

Providers are expected to hold the largest share of the healthcare IT end-user market, driven by the rising rates of chronic conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, and obesity; legislative reforms; expanding access to healthcare; the increasing number of insured patients; increased healthcare spending; and an aging population. The Asia Pacific is expected to achieve the highest growth during the forecast period. Factors driving this region's growth include increasing disposable incomes. With nearly two-thirds of the world's population residing there, healthcare needs are evolving, especially in countries like China, where the number of seniors is increasing by 10 million each year.

The healthcare IT market is driven by several major factors. The rising adoption of telehealth and the increasing use of wearable devices are leading to an expansion in digital healthcare delivery. The convergence of AI and ML in healthcare IT is improving decision-making capabilities in the healthcare domain. The adoption of cloud-based functionality in healthcare IT by various healthcare entities is rising rapidly. The use of supply chain management solutions by healthcare entities is leading to increased efficiency along with cost synergies. Joint efforts by healthcare IT solution providers are also leading to technological advancements in this market.

