Hospital Information Systems Market Projected To Reach $116.75 Billion By 2030

MENAFN - GetNews)



Hospital Information Systems Market by Component (Service, Software), product type (EHR, CDSS, Specialty, Diagnostic, Pharmacy, Quality, SCM, PHM, RCM, Data Analytics, Telehealth), Deployment (On-Premises, Cloud-Based), Region - Global Forecast to 2030.

According to MarketsandMarkets, The report " Hospital Information Systems Market by Component (Service, Software), product type (EHR, CDSS, Specialty, Diagnostic, Pharmacy, Quality, SCM, PHM, RCM, Data Analytics, Telehealth), Deployment (On-Premises, Cloud-Based), Region - Global Forecast to 2030", is expected to reach USD 116.75 billion by 2030 from USD 63.80 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 10.6%.

Download PDF Brochure:

Browse



382 Market Data Tables

66 Figures 462 Pages and in-depth TOC on " Hospital Information Systems Market - Global Forecast to 2030”.

Some of the prominent key players are:



Epic Systems Corporation (US),

Oracle (US),

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands),

UnitedHealth Group (US),

GE HealthCare (US), Medical Information Technology, Inc. (US), and many more......

Mergers & acquisitions, investments & expansions, partnerships & collaborations, and new product developments are some of the major strategies adopted by these key players to enhance their positions in the Hospital Information Systems Market.

Get Sample Pages:



Based on product type, the Electronic Health Record (EHR) segment is estimated to hold the second-largest share of the hospital information systems market. Key growth drivers include strong federal mandates like the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009 (ARRA), which have spurred comprehensive EHR adoption by offering substantial financial incentives through Medicare and Medicaid programs.

Cloud-based deployment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the hospital information systems (HIS) market during the forecast period. This growth is driven by several key advantages, including seamless integration of data from multiple cloud sources, remote accessibility for users, low maintenance costs, and enhanced security and privacy.

The financial applications are the fastest-growing segment in the HIS market due to strong revenue cycle management solutions and advanced medical billing software. Automated financial tools simplify billing procedures, lower claim denials, and speed up cash flow, directly contributing to better operational efficiency. The hospital information systems (HIS) are segmented into five major regions: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Asia Pacific is expected to register highest growth during the forecast period. The drivers for this growth are increasing disposable incomes in a region that comprises almost two-thirds of the world's population.

The major factors driving the market growth of the hospital information systems market include the integration of AI-powered predictive analytics into HIS, enabling real-time patient risk stratification and more efficient resource allocation that directly reduces costly readmissions. Another driver is the need for complete interoperability, where strong integration of clinical, financial, and supply chain modules facilitates hospitals to streamline their operations and enable value-based care models. Additionally, the growing regulatory need for strong cybersecurity practices, which forces vendors to incorporate cutting-edge data protection and compliance capabilities into their offerings, thus building trust and minimizing breach threats.

Related Reports:

Healthcare Analytics Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Market - Global Forecast to 2030