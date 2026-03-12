Green Country Pest Control Releases Houston Metro Termite Pressure Report

MENAFN - GetNews) Green Country Pest Control has released its Houston Metro Termite Pressure Report, highlighting the growing risk termites pose to homeowners across the region. The report outlines how Houston's warm climate, high humidity, and aggressive termite species contribute to year-round termite activity and emphasizes the importance of inspections and preventative protection to avoid costly structural damage.

Green Country Pest Control has released its new Houston Metro Termite Pressure Report, highlighting rising termite activity across the region and outlining what homeowners should know about protecting their properties.

The report analyzes termite trends across the greater Houston area, including Harris, Brazoria, Fort Bend, Montgomery, and Galveston counties. According to the findings, the region's warm climate, high humidity, and expanding populations of aggressive termite species are contributing to sustained termite pressure throughout the year.

“Houston has long been considered a high-risk environment for termites, but the data shows that pressure continues to increase,” said Read Flake, owner of Green Country Pest Control.“Conditions along the Gulf Coast allow termite colonies to thrive, which means homeowners need to be proactive rather than reactive when it comes to protecting their homes.”

The report identifies several factors contributing to termite activity across the Houston metro area:

Warm temperatures that allow termite colonies to remain active for longer portions of the year

- High soil moisture and frequent rain events that support subterranean termite tunneling

- Expanding populations of invasive Formosan termites known for large colonies and faster damage

- Aging homes with expired or degraded termite barriers

Green Country Pest Control also notes that many termite infestations go unnoticed until damage becomes visible. Early warning signs such as termite swarmers, mud tubes on foundations, and hollow-sounding wood are often overlooked by homeowners.

The company recommends that homeowners schedule regular professional pest control, inspections, and consider preventative protection systems designed for Gulf Coast soil and climate conditions.

“Termite damage can remain hidden for years,” Flake added.“Our goal with this report is to help homeowners understand the risks and take action before small problems turn into major structural repairs.”

The full Houston Metro Termite Pressure Report is available on the Green Country Pest Control website.