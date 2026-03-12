Mjbizcon2025 Is In Full Swing Advancing Steadily, Excellence Continues

MENAFN - GetNews) On December 3, 2025, the world's largest and most influential B2B event in the global cannabis industry-MJBizCon2025-officially kicked off at the Las Vegas Convention Center in the United States.







As a high-tech enterprise specializing in photobiological technology, Lumlux Corp once again showcased its core plant lighting solutions at the event. Amid this premier gathering of over 34,000 industry professionals and more than 1,000 exhibitors worldwide, Lumlux drew significant attention with its innovative technology and professional services, demonstrating its strengths on the global stage.







Innovative Technology Draws Crowds to the Booth

Throughout the exhibition, Lumlux's booth remained bustling with visitors. The company's highlighted LED plant lighting series and wireless intelligent control system received widespread praise and prompted in-depth inquiries from attendees, thanks to their precise spectral ratio, high energy efficiency, and flexible control options.







Among them, the full-spectrum lighting equipment developed for large-scale cannabis cultivation allows customizable adjustment of spectrum and light intensity, perfectly meeting the current industry demands for standardization and efficiency. Meanwhile, the independently developed wireless control system enables multi-device coordination and remote monitoring, effectively helping growers reduce management costs.







Advancing Steadily, Co-creating a New Future for the Industry

MJBizCon2025 is still ongoing, and Lumlux's participation continues to gain momentum. From product inquiries and technical exchanges to business negotiations and the establishment of cooperative intentions, every interaction reflects the international market's recognition and trust in the company's product quality and technological capabilities. For Lumlux, this is not only a fruitful international exchange but also the start of a continuous journey forward.







Excellence Continues, Empowering an Eco-Friendly Future

Moving forward, Lumlux will continue to leverage technological innovation as its driver and market demand as its guide, deepening its expertise in the plant lighting field and consistently launching high-quality products and solutions that meet the needs of growers worldwide. Lumlux's excellence extends far beyond the MJBizCon2025 exhibition and will flourish across the global plant lighting industry. Advancing steadily to empower an eco-friendly future; staying true to its original aspiration to achieve lasting brilliance.





