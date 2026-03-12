Cystic Fibrosis Clinical Trial Pipeline Accelerates As 75+ Pharma Companies Rigorously Develop Drugs For Market Entry Delveinsight

DelveInsight's,“ Cystic fibrosis Pipeline Insight, 2026” report provides comprehensive insights about 75+ companies and 80+ pipeline drugs in Cystic fibrosis pipeline landscape. It covers the Cystic Fibrosis pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Cystic Fibrosis pipeline therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

On March 09, 2026- Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated initiated a phase 1/2 study is to evaluate the safety, and tolerability and efficacy of VX-522 in participants 18 years of age and older with cystic fibrosis and a cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) genotype not responsive to CFTR modulator therapy.

On March 03, 2026- Boehringer Ingelheim conducted a study is for people with cystic fibrosis who took part in a previous study with a medicine called BI 3720931. The main purpose of this study is to monitor the long-term health of participants who were treated with BI 3720931 in the previous study. Participants in this study do not receive additional treatment with BI 3720931.

DelveInsight's Cystic Fibrosis pipeline report depicts a robust space with 75+ active players working to develop 80+ pipeline therapies for Cystic Fibrosis treatment.

The leading Cystic Fibrosis Companies such as Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, SolAeroMed, Parion Sciences, Translate Bio, Inc., Path BioAnalytics, Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, AlgiPharma, Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc., Galapagos NV, Santhera Pharmaceuticals, Calithera Biosciences, Inc., Spyryx Biosciences, Inc., Verona Pharma, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A., Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Boehringer Ingelheim, OrPro Therapeutics, Protalix Biotherapeutics, Laurent Pharmaceuticals, Arcturus Therapeutics, Enterprise Therapeutics, Affinia Therapeutics, AlgiPharma AS, Sound Pharmaceuticals, Spirovant, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Santhera Pharmaceuticals, Armata Pharmaceuticals and others. Promising Cystic fibrosis Pipeline Therapies such as Tigerase®, Pulmozyme®, danazol, Brensocatib, SPL84, ETD001, ELX/TEZ/IVA, BI 3720931, JBT-101 (lenabasum) and others.

Cystic Fibrosis Overview

Cystic fibrosis (CF) is a genetic condition that affects a protein in the body. People who have cystic fibrosis have a faulty protein that affects the body's cells, tissues, and the glands that make mucus and sweat. Mucus is normally slippery and protects the linings of the airways, digestive tract, and other organs and tissues. People who have cystic fibrosis make thick, sticky mucus that can build up and lead to blockages, damage, or infections in the affected organs. Inflammation also causes damage to organs such as the lungs and pancreas. Some people who have cystic fibrosis have few or no signs or symptoms, while others experience severe symptoms or life-threatening complications. Symptoms of cystic fibrosis depend on which organs are affected and the severity of the condition. The most serious and common complications of cystic fibrosis are problems with the lungs, also known as pulmonary or respiratory problems, which may include serious lung infections. People who have cystic fibrosis often also have problems maintaining good nutrition, because they have a hard time absorbing the nutrients from food. This is a problem that can delay growth.

Cystic Fibrosis Emerging Drugs Profile

VX-121: Vertex Pharmaceuticals

VX-121 and tezacaftor are designed to increase the amount of mature protein at the cell surface by targeting the processing and trafficking defect of the CFTR protein. VX-561 (deutivacaftor) is a potentiator designed to keep CFTR proteins at the cell surface open longer to improve the flow of salt and water across the cell membrane, which helps hydrate and clear mucus from the airways. The triple combination of VX-121/tezacaftor/VX-561 is being developed as an investigational once-daily treatment for people with CF with certain mutations in the CFTR gene. It is currently being investigated in Phase III stage of development.

Brensocatib: AstraZeneca

Brensocatib is a small molecule, oral, reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase I (DPP1) being developed by Insmed for the treatment of patients with bronchiectasis. DPP1 is an enzyme responsible for activating neutrophil serine proteases (NSPs), such as neutrophil elastase, in neutrophils when they are formed in the bone marrow. Neutrophils are the most common type of white blood cell and play an essential role in pathogen destruction and inflammatory mediation. In chronic inflammatory lung diseases, neutrophils accumulate in the airways and result in excessive active NSPs that cause lung destruction and inflammation. Brensocatib may decrease the damaging effects of inflammatory diseases such as bronchiectasis by inhibiting DPP1 and its activation of NSPs. The drug is currently being evaluated in Phase II clinical trial to evaluate the pharmacokinetics of brensocatib in participants with cystic fibrosis following once daily oral administration of study drug.

ELX-02: Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

ELX-02 is an investigational compound being developed as a therapy for genetic diseases caused by nonsense mutations such as cystic fibrosis. Structurally, ELX-02 is an aminoglycoside analogue that induces read-through of nonsense mutations through interaction with the ribosome, resulting in the production of full-length functional proteins. The therapy was designated an orphan drug in the US, an orphan medicinal product in Europe, and given fast track designation in the US. ELX-02 is being tested in CF patients carrying least one G542X mutation in two parallel open-label Phase II clinical trials.

S-1226: SolAeroMed Inc.

S1226 is SolAeroMed's lead therapy. S1226 is formulated to rapidly reopen constricted, mucus plugged airways, and should increase the effectiveness of respiratory drug delivery. The S1226 formulation consists of aerosolized carbon dioxide (CO2) and nebulized perflubron; which is delivered into the lung. The delivery of this formulation results in an immediate relaxant effect on the patient's constricted airways, supported by a lowering of surface tension in inflamed areas (resulting in enhanced bronchial dilation) and possible clearing of mucus plugs of blocked airways. SolAeroMed is currently conducrting a phase II clinical trial in cystic fibrosis.

The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Cystic Fibrosis with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Cystic Fibrosis Treatment.

Cystic Fibrosis Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Cystic Fibrosis Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Cystic Fibrosis market

Cystic Fibrosis Companies

Cystic fibrosis pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Oral

Parenteral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous Topical

Cystic Fibrosis Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Monoclonal Antibody

Peptides

Polymer

Small molecule Gene therapy

Scope of the Cystic Fibrosis Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Cystic fibrosis Pipeline Therapies- Tigerase®, Pulmozyme®, danazol, Brensocatib, SPL84, ETD001, ELX/TEZ/IVA, BI 3720931, JBT-101 (lenabasum) and others.

Cystic Fibrosis Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Cystic Fibrosis Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Table of Contents

IntroductionExecutive SummaryCystic Fibrosis: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentCystic Fibrosis – DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Phase III)Drug name: Company NameDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Mid-Stage Products (Phase II)VX-121: Vertex PharmaceuticalsDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Early Stage Products (Phase I)ELX-02: Eloxx PharmaceuticalsDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Preclinical and Discovery Stage ProductsARO ENaC: Translate BioDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Inactive ProductsCystic Fibrosis -Key CompaniesCystic Fibrosis -Key ProductsCystic Fibrosis - Unmet NeedsCystic Fibrosis - Market Drivers and BarriersCystic Fibrosis - Future Perspectives and ConclusionCystic Fibrosis -Analyst ViewsCystic Fibrosis- Key CompaniesAppendix

About Us

