Ottawa Web Design Agency Builds Fully Accessible Website For Brain Injury Association Of The Ottawa Valley

MENAFN - GetNews)



PixImpress, an Ottawa-based web design agency, has launched a fully accessible website for the Brain Injury Association of the Ottawa Valley (BIAOV), incorporating advanced accessibility features to ensure the site is usable by individuals with cognitive, visual, and motor impairments. The project reflects PixImpress's commitment to inclusive web design for nonprofit organizations in the Ottawa community.

Ottawa, ON - PixImpress, an Ottawa-based digital agency specializing in WordPress development and search optimization, has successfully completed a fully accessible website redesign for the Brain Injury Association of the Ottawa Valley (BIAOV), a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting brain injury survivors and their families throughout the Ottawa region.

The newly developed website was designed with accessibility at its core to ensure that individuals living with brain injuries can easily navigate and benefit from the organization's online resources. To achieve this, PixImpress implemented Elementor Ally (Premium), a leading WordPress accessibility solution that helps websites meet modern accessibility standards and improve usability for individuals with disabilities.

Key accessibility enhancements integrated into the new platform include:



Screen reader compatibility for visually impaired users

Full keyboard navigation support for individuals with limited motor control

Accessible color contrast and adjustable font sizing for improved readability Optimized page structure and layouts designed for users with cognitive impairments

For many brain injury survivors, traditional websites can present significant barriers due to visual processing challenges, cognitive fatigue, or motor limitations. Recognizing this, PixImpress prioritized inclusive design principles to ensure that the Brain Injury Association of the Ottawa Valley's own community can easily access information, support services, and educational resources online.

“Our goal was to create a website that truly reflects the mission of BIAOV by making their digital resources accessible to everyone they serve,” said a representative from PixImpress.“Accessibility is not just a technical feature-it's an essential part of ensuring equal access to support and information.”

The redesigned website allows BIAOV to better connect with survivors, caregivers, healthcare professionals, and community partners while providing streamlined access to support programs, educational materials, and advocacy initiatives.

PixImpress is a trusted provider of Web Design Ottawa services, offering custom WordPress website development tailored to businesses and non-profit organizations across Ontario. In addition to web development, the agency also delivers results-driven SEO Ottawa strategies to help organizations improve their online visibility and reach the communities they serve.

Founded and based in Ottawa, Ontario, PixImpress focuses on helping small businesses, charities, and community organizations establish accessible, high-performing websites that drive engagement and growth.

Organizations interested in improving their digital accessibility or online presence can learn more about PixImpress and its services by visiting the company's website.