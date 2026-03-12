Dry Eye Disease Clinical Trial Pipeline Shows Potential With Active Contributions From 50+ Key Companies Delveinsight

DelveInsight's“ Dry Eye Disease Pipeline Insight 2026” report provides comprehensive insights about 50+ companies and 60+ pipeline drugs in the Dry Eye Disease pipeline landscape. It covers the Dry Eye Disease pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Dry Eye Disease pipeline therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Explore the comprehensive insights by DelveInsight and stay ahead in understanding the Dry Eye Disease Treatment Landscape @ Dry Eye Disease Pipeline Outlook

Key Takeaways from the Dry Eye Disease Pipeline Report



On March 11, 2026- AbbVie initiated a study is to compare the efficacy and safety of a new artificial tear formulation (ABBV-444) with Refresh Optive UD for 90 days in participants with Dry Eye Disease (DED. ABBV-444 is being developed for the treatment of Dry Eye Disease (DED). Participants will be placed into 1 of 2 treatment arms. Each group receives different treatment. Adult participants diagnosed with dry eye disease will be enrolled. Around 250 participants will be enrolled in the study at approximately 20 sites across the US

On March 03, 2026- Laboratorios Sophia S.A de C.V. announced a Phase II study, comparative, controlled, multicenter, parallel group, open, randomized clinical study. The main outcome variable will be the Ocular Surface Disease Index (OSDI) questionnaire. Three dosage schemes of topical ophthalmic application of Multidose Lagricel® Ofteno (Sodium Hyaluronate 0.4%; preservative free) are to be evaluated in patients diagnosed with mild to severe dry eye. Each group will be exposed to one of the following administration schemes: 1 drop bis in die (BID), 1 drop quater in die (QID), or 1 drop six times per day; instillation will take place in both eyes (OU).

DelveInsight's Dry Eye Disease pipeline report depicts a robust space with 50+ active players working to develop 60+ pipeline therapies for Dry Eye Disease treatment.

The leading Dry Eye Disease Companies such as ​ Alcon, Seikagaku Corporation, Huons, Aramis Biosciences, Invirsa, Inc., IVIEW Therapeutics, Seinda Pharmaceutical, Serentrix, EyeD Pharma, SELAGINE, Theratome Bio, Alchemedicine and others. Promising Dry Eye Disease Pipeline Therapies such as TJO-083, Diquafosol ophthalmic sodium solution 3%, VVN001 Ophthalmic Solution, 5%, ALY688 Ophthalmic Solution, INV-102, Brimonidine, SHJ002 and others.

Stay informed about the cutting-edge advancements in Dry Eye Disease treatments @ Dry Eye Disease Clinical Trials Assessment

The Dry Eye Disease Pipeline Report provides a disease overview, pipeline scenario, and therapeutic assessment of the key pipeline therapies in this domain. The Dry Eye Disease Pipeline Report also highlights the unmet needs with respect to Dry Eye Disease.

Dry Eye Disease Overview

Dry Eye Disease (DED) is a common ocular condition characterized by insufficient tear production or poor tear quality, leading to discomfort, inflammation, and potential damage to the eye surface. It results from a disruption in the tear film, which can be caused by aging, environmental factors, autoimmune diseases, or prolonged screen time. Symptoms include dryness, burning, redness, blurred vision, and a sensation of grittiness in the eyes. If left untreated, DED can impact daily activities and reduce overall quality of life. With an increasing prevalence worldwide, ongoing research focuses on advanced therapies to improve tear stability and alleviate symptoms.

Dry Eye Disease Emerging Drugs Profile

AR-15512: Alcon

AR-15512 is an investigational eye drop currently in clinical development at Aerie as a potential treatment for the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. The active ingredient in AR-15512 is a proprietary small-molecule selective agonist of the transient receptor potential melastatin 8 (TRPM8) cold thermoreceptor, which represents a novel therapeutic target for dry eye. The drug is currently in Phase III stage of clinical trial evaluation for the treatment of DED.

SI-614: Seikagaku Corporation

SI-614, an ophthalmic solution being developed by Seikagaku Corporation. CT-868 is a. SI-614 is an amphiphilic polymer produced by introducing a hydrophobic group into hyaluronic acid using Seikagaku's own proprietary technology. Ocular instillation of SI-614 in dry eye patients is thought to stabilize the tear film by utilizing the mucoadhesive and surface tension reducing properties of SI-614 and to promote corneal epithelial wound healing by binding SI-614 to the fibronectin that occurs on corneal epithelial defects to promote epithelial cell growth. Through these actions, SI-614 is expected to restore the tear film and corneal structure to their normal state and improve symptoms associated with dry eye. Currently, the drug is in the Phase III stage of development to treat Dry Eye Disease.

HU007: Huons

HU007 is a combination of cyclosporine, an anti-inflammatory component, and trehalose, a tear film protection component, to minimize eye surface irritation such as burning sensation by lowering the concentration of cyclosporine to less than half than that of existing treatments. In addition, it is an ophthalmic agent developed to suppress the destruction of each conjunctival epithelial cells caused by drying by combining trehalose preparations and to see the combined treatment effect for dry eyes. Currently, the drug is in the Phase III stage of development to treat Dry Eye Disease.

A197: Aramis Biosciences

A197 is a novel topical agent that targets the immunopathogenesis of dry eye disease. It has a unique mechanism of action compared to existing dry eye treatments. Currently, the drug is in the Phase II stage of development to treat Dry Eye Disease.

INV 102: Invirsa, Inc.

INV 102 is an ophthalmic eye drop being developed by Invirsa, Inc. Invirsa's lead candidate is a naturally-occurring, small molecule that modulates the activity of p53, the central protein responsible for regulating the DNA damage response. Currently, the drug is in the Phase II stage of development to treat Dry Eye Disease.

iVIEW 1001: IVIEW Therapeutics

iVIEW 1001 is a TRPM8 agonist drug being developed by iVIEW Therapeutics, Inc. to treat dry eye diseases. IVIEW 1001 is a TRPM8 agonist, which means it stimulates the transient receptor potential melastatin 8 (TRPM8) receptors in the eyelid margin. This stimulation sends a perception of coolness, reducing ocular discomfort and potentially increasing tear secretion. Currently, the drug is in the Phase I/II stage of development to treat Dry Eye Disease.

Get a detailed analysis of the latest innovations in the Dry Eye Disease pipeline @ Dry Eye Disease Unmet Needs

The Dry Eye Disease Pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Dry Eye Disease with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Dry Eye Disease Treatment.

Dry Eye Disease Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Dry Eye Disease Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Dry Eye Disease market.

Dry Eye Disease Companies

Alcon, Seikagaku Corporation, Huons, Aramis Biosciences, Invirsa, Inc., IVIEW Therapeutics, Seinda Pharmaceutical, Serentrix, EyeD Pharma, SELAGINE, Theratome Bio, Alchemedicine and others.

Dry Eye Disease pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Parenteral Topical

Dry Eye Disease Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer Gene therapy

Discover the latest advancements in Dry Eye Disease Treatment by visiting our website @ Dry Eye Disease Market Drivers and Barriers, and Future Perspectives

Scope of the Dry Eye Disease Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Dry Eye Disease Companies- Alcon, Seikagaku Corporation, Huons, Aramis Biosciences, Invirsa, Inc., IVIEW Therapeutics, Seinda Pharmaceutical, Serentrix, EyeD Pharma, SELAGINE, Theratome Bio, Alchemedicine and others.

Dry Eye Disease Pipeline Therapies- TJO-083, Diquafosol ophthalmic sodium solution 3%, VVN001 Ophthalmic Solution, 5%, ALY688 Ophthalmic Solution, INV-102, Brimonidine, SHJ002, and others.

Dry Eye Disease Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Dry Eye Disease Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Read the full details of Dry Eye Disease Pipeline on our website @ Dry Eye Disease Emerging Drugs and Companies

Table of Contents

IntroductionExecutive SummaryDry Eye Disease: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentDry Eye Disease– DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Phase III)AR-15512: AlconDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Mid Stage Products (Phase II)INV 102: Invirsa, Inc.Drug profiles in the detailed report.....Early Stage Products (Phase I/II)iVIEW 1001: IVIEW TherapeuticsDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Preclinical and Discovery Stage ProductsDrug name: Company nameDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Inactive ProductsDry Eye Disease Key CompaniesDry Eye Disease Key ProductsDry Eye Disease- Unmet NeedsDry Eye Disease- Market Drivers and BarriersDry Eye Disease- Future Perspectives and ConclusionDry Eye Disease Analyst ViewsDry Eye Disease Key CompaniesAppendix

About Us

DelveInsight is a leading healthcare-focused market research and consulting firm that provides clients with high-quality market intelligence and analysis to support informed business decisions. With a team of experienced industry experts and a deep understanding of the life sciences and healthcare sectors, we offer customized research solutions and insights to clients across the globe. Connect with us to get high-quality, accurate, and real-time intelligence to stay ahead of the growth curve.